Red Sox Free Agent Lucas Giolito Rumored to Join NL West Squad
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It's frankly stunning that Lucas Giolito remains unsigned in free agency, even if it made sense for the Boston Red Sox to let him walk.
Giolito's two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Red Sox expired when the club turned down their half of a $19 million mutual option that vested when the righty hit 140 innings last year. But Boston added Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Ranger Suárez in trades and free agency, so it was clear for months that Giolito wouldn't be back.
With the season underway, Giolito has been the only big-name free agent left on the market for well over a month. But it appears, based on one rumor circulated by a Red Sox insider on Tuesday, that the 31-year-old may be close to opening his next chapter.
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Giolito and Padres: 'Inevitable' pairing?
MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported on X that he had heard from multiple sources that Giolito was likely to join the San Diego Padres, who lost top starter Nick Pivetta to an ominous elbow injury earlier this month and are still unsure when Joe Musgrove will return after missing all of last season.
"(For what it's worth), have heard from some people in the industry who think Lucas Giolito and the Padres is an inevitable marriage that could take shape soon," wrote Cotillo.
While it would make a lot of sense for San Diego to add more starting pitching depth, it wouldn't be an immediate impact. Giolito would need at least a couple of minor-league starts to build up after not having a traditional spring training.
Why Giolito is still available
Giolito put up a 10-4 record and a 3.41 ERA in his 26 starts last season for the Red Sox, but his underlying metrics like FIP and xERA suggested that he'd been one of the luckiest pitchers in the sport based on the quality of the contact he gave up.
Giolito also missed the Red Sox's playoff run with an elbow injury sustained just as the regular season was ending. He reported no structural damage and had a normal offseason, but after missing all of 2024 due to internal brace surgery, teams had to be a bit nervous about his bill of health.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com