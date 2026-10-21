Red Sox Have 26-Year-Old Power Solution Hiding in Plain Sight

The Boston Red Sox need some more power in the middle of the order ahead of the 2027 Major League Baseball season. This has already led to speculation and buzz about who could make sense as a fit. While this is the case, what if there is already an answer in the organization?

Wait for it. Imagine if Triston Casas could stay healthy? That's a big ask, of course. Casas played in 63 games in 2024, 29 games in 2025 and zero games in 2026. So, of course, this isn't an idea that can simply be depended upon right now. If the Red Sox can add a big-time slugger this offseason, you make the move. But Casas is someone who when he was healthy, flashed the potential to be that guy for Boston for years to come at first base. As a rookie, Casas hit 24 home runs and drove in 65 runs in 132 games played. His 24 homers would've tied with Wilyer Abreu for the second-most on the 2026 Red Sox. His 65 RBIs would've been fifth on the 2026 Red Sox.

It's important to note that those were Casas' numbers back in 2023, despite the fact that he was a rookie and struggled out of the gate. From June 19, 2023 through Sep. 14, 2023, Casas slashed .308/.396/.581 with a .977 OPS, 17 home runs and 43 RBIs in 69 games played. When Casas is at his best, that's the type of player he can be. But injuries have robbed him of that. He missed the entire 2026 season. His latest setback came in August when he underwent left wrist surgery.

Could Triston Casas Be The Answer?

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has months to recover at this point. Spring Training won't begin until February and the season won't begin until March, barring a long lockout. If the Red Sox don't add another piece, Casas would be a very intriguing designated hitter option, if he can get healthy.

Think of a lineup like this.

Roman Anthony, LF Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Wilyer Abreu, RF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Curtis Mead, 2B Triston Casas, LH Trevor Story, SS Caleb Durbin, 3B

In this scenario, if Casas is healthy — and anywhere close to what he was as a rookie — this would be a complete lineup. Plus, you could sub in Franklin Arias, if the Red Sox feel like he's ready. Casas has the talent to help this lineup. The question is whether he can get healthy. If that does happen over the next few months, Boston may have its power solution already.