While the Boston Red Sox aren't currently playing games — and there's no way to know when the next contest for the club will be — there was some serious excitement for Boston fans on Friday night

After missing the entire 2026 season, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas took the field for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League and went 1-for-4 at the plate, including a grand slam.

TRISTON CASAS JUST HIT A GRAND SLAM IN HIS FIRST AB BACK! OMG! pic.twitter.com/eo41X7Xze4 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 28, 2026

Hope For Triston Casas

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Casas was expected to be the first baseman of the future for the Red Sox, but injuries have unfortunately derailed his career over the last three seasons. He played in just 63 games in 2024, 29 games in 2025 and zero games in 2026. But he's playing games now and looked good on Friday night. If he can stay healthy throughout the offseason, he'll give Boston something to think about in Spring Training. Right now, there isn't a clear path to playing time for Casas in the majors with both Jake Bauers and Willson Contreras in town, but could that change?

That idea is contingent on a few different variables. As things stand right now, Contreras is the first baseman for the organization and Bauers is going to be the consistent designated hitter after inking a four-year deal with Boston. Casas would then be on the outside looking in with a trip to Triple-A to begin the season seeming likely.

If Casas can force the issue and play well in camp, one way to work him into the lineup would be as a DH with Bauers getting some time in a corner outfield spot. As things stand, there isn't a path to consistent playing time.

But if either Roman Anthony or Wilyer Abreu had a day off, Bauers can fill in at a corner outfield spot at a moment's notice. He can also play first base, of course.

It's a lot to ask right now after missing as much time as Casas did over the last three seasons, but the young slugger actually has gotten some playing time at third base in his professional career as well.

Barring an injury, there isn't currently a pathway to everyday bats on the big league club. But there are ways to work him in off the bench, if he makes the club out of camp.

If not, continuing to build up in Triple-A would be the most obvious way to begin the 2027 season. Then, if an injury popped up in the outfield, Bauers could move out there and Casas could shift to DH. Or, if an injury popped up with Bauers or Contreras, Casas could fill in there as well.

The most important thing is Casas getting healthy. Then, Boston will have options.