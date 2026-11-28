Triston Casas faces a precarious situation. He was once a highly-touted prospect that was the future face of first base at Fenway Park. But just a few years later, Casas is third on the Red Sox first base depth chart.

He's struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, and after the signing of Jake Bauers, his future with Boston seems murky. After missing the entirety of the 2026 season, he's taking a major step to his big league return this offseason.

The Tigres De Licey announced that Casas has signed to play for in the Dominican Winter Ball league, hs first in-game action since May 2025.

"I'm dying for this opportunity," Casas said in an interview with Mike Rodriguez.

This is an Encouraging Sign

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) is taken off the field on a stretcher during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not Casas's first stop in the Dominican Republic. The 26-year-old played for Licey in 2022-23, but he didn't make a ton of noise. In just three games, he went 2-for-9, driving in a run and scoring twice. He displayed excellent plate discipline during the short stint, drawing five walks and posting a .467 on-base percentage.

Casas's time on the injured list has been well-documented. He's played in just one full season, finding himself on the injured list towards the end with shoulder inflammation. He finished with 24 home runs on a .263 batting average, showing flashes of his high upside.

But the next season, he missed nearly 100 games in the middle of the season after tearing his rib cartilige. The injury bug struck again in 2025, when he ruptured his left patellar tendon, rendering him out for the season. And in 2026, he faced a variety of injury setbacks, ultimately ruling him out for yet another season.

In his absence, Willson Contreras has emerged as a leader within the Red Sox clubhouse, and he and Bauers will cycle through first base and designated hitter. The lack of a position is bad news for Casas, but it's certainly an encouraging sign to see him play. In his first at-bat with Licey, he belted a grand slam, marking a loud return to the diamond.

Casas has been involved in various fan-made trade proposals throughout the offseason, but it's unclear if Boston will actually move him. In particular, he was involved in a trade proposal that would bring Arizona Diamonbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte to Boston. This trade could see renewed interest following the Diamondback's trade of Tim Tawa, further weakening their depth at first base.

Casas is owed just $1.6 million next season, and has three minor league options. The Red Sox could move him, but it would take a decent return especially with the upside he possesses. To have a first baseman of his caliber in Triple-A would certainly be beneficial in case of injury as well.