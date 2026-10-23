Red Sox Have Another Shot at Marlins' Otto Lopez, But Should They?

As the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached, the Boston Red Sox cast a wide net as the organization attempted to bolster the infield and add some firepower to the lineup.

Boston ultimately ended up landing Curtis Mead in a deal with the Washington Nationals. The Red Sox acquired Mead in exchange for lefty Connelly Early. Unfortunately, Red Sox fans haven't been able to really see what Mead can do just yet because he played in one game with the organization before fracturing his wrist and landing on the Injured List. Mead wasn't the only infielder connected to Boston before the trade deadline. Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was someone who came up in trade talks. Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez was another name out there, among others.

This offseason, the Red Sox still need some more firepower and Lopez reportedly could be available again, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"Though the Marlins aren’t believed to be shopping Lopez or [Xavier Edwards], neither player is considered untouchable. If a team is willing to offer a lot in return, Miami would listen," Jackson wrote.

Should Miami Target Otto Lopez?

Sep 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins base runner Otto Lopez scores in the eleventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that Jackson said that Miami isn't "shopping" Lopez, but is willing to listen if a team offers "a lot in return."

Lopez is a 28-year-old one-time All-Star with three more seasons of team control left before heading to free agency. In 2026, Lopez had a meteoric rise. He slashed .305/.349/.437 with a .786 OPS, 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, 32 doubles and 94 runs scored. Lopez also led the league with 191 base hits. He also finished the campaign with 6.1 wins above replacement, which would've been the highest mark on the Red Sox.

In 2025, he was good. But he wasn't at the same level as he was in 2026. Lopez hit .246 with 15 home runs, 77 RBIs and racked up 3.6 wins above replacement in 143 games played.

Shortstop is a position for the Red Sox that seemingly has a surplus at the moment. Trevor Story is on the team and top prospect Franklin Arias should see time in the majors in 2027, and likely on the sooner side. If Boston were to target Lopez, that likely would shift Story to designated hitter and then Arias could either play second base, or begin the season down in Triple-A, unless he was included in a deal. Which, he should not be for Lopez.

Back in 2024, Lopez got playing time in the outfield, as well as at second base and shortstop. Arguably, the price would be too high to bring him in as some sort of utility player. Until Boston sees what it has in Arias, it arguably wouldn't be the right call to make a move for someone who has had one elite season in five years. The offseason is here. Speculation and rumors will dominate headlines. For Boston, Lopez is a former target who should stay that way.