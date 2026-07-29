Red Sox Eyeing Marlins Star After Losing Injured Curtis Mead

It's been a roller coaster of a week for the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.

The Red Sox got a head start on the trade deadline by going out and trading Connelly Early for slugger Curtis Mead. Unfortunately, it's going to be a while before Red Sox fans see Mead back on the field. In his first game as a member of the organization he was hit by a pitch and fractured his wrist. Bad luck for the Red Sox.

The whole point of Boston going out and acquiring Mead was to add some right-handed offense towards the top of the lineup. Now, the Red Sox need more. Fortunately, the rumors are already flowing. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox have "come up in conversations" for Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez, who is currently leading the National League with a .329 batting average right now.

Who Is Coming To Boston Next?

Jul 25, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Boston Red Sox are searching for a shortstop, and one name that has come up in conversations is the Miami Marlins' Otto Lopez, who was part of the National League All-Star team earlier this month," Olney wrote. "'He'd be a great player for them,' said one rival executive with knowledge of Boston's interest. Lopez is a contact hitter, which would make him a fit for the sort of player Craig Breslow has targeted in the past."

Lopez is having a breakout season over with the Marlins. He has played in 105 games and is slashing .329/.363/.490 with nine homers and 50 RBIs. Plus, he has stolen 22 bases. That production would certainly play at the top of Boston's lineup. Plus, he's just 27 years old.

This is the best season of Lopez's career, by far. Before the 2026 season, the best season of his career was last year. He played in 143 games and slashed .246/.305/.368 with 15 homers, 77 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

If the Red Sox could land Lopez, that would solve an immediate problem when it comes to right-handed offense at the top of the lineup. But it would lead to significant roster question marks for Boston. What happens when Marcelo Mayer and Trevor Story return? Story is closer than Mayer but both are working their way back. If the Red Sox go out and land another middle infield option, especially one who realistically could make sense to be with the team for a while, it would make Story and Mayer expendable.

Craig Breslow is going to have to balance the future and the present at the same time. Lopez is a player who could help right now. Arguably, Boston shouldn't give up on Mayer. Adding Lopez would seemingly be a step in that direction.

The rumors are loud between Boston and infielders. Now, we wait until the Aug. 3 deadline.