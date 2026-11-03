Three Teams Emerge In Red Sox's Sonny Gray Free Agency Sweepstakes

The offseason has really begun now and free agents can start to sign deals with clubs around the league.

For the Boston Red Sox, they surely will be on the hunt. The offense needs some work, specifically in the power department. Boston also could very well end up neeing another starting pitcher, especially if Sonny Gray ends up leaving in free agency. Gray was excellent in 2026, but his mutual option was declined and now he's out there in the open market trying to find a new home.

In October, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote that he expects Boston to be among the "primary" suitors for Gray. But it's not guaranteed that Gray will return, especially with heavy competition. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden dropped a column discussing needs for each team across the league. In the process, Bowden mentioned the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres as potential fits for Gray.

Atlanta Braves

Jul 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Atlanta Braves 4th of July hat in the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I expect them to have some interest in free agents such as Michael King, Sonny Gray, Freddy Peralta and Shota Imanaga, if they can’t trade for a top starter," Bowden said of the Braves.

If a team is going to poach Gray from the Red Sox, the Braves absolutely make the most sense. Atlanta has been connected to Gray for years at this point, even back when he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves are a contender in the National League and they just so happen to be the closest team in baseball to his home state of Tennessee. In October, the Braves were floated once again for Gray. Now, it's the case again. Back during the summer, the Braves were mentioned as a fit before the trade deadline. The idea of the Braves going after Gray makes too much sense.

San Diego Padres

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Will they try to bring back [Michael King] and [Adrian Morejon]? Will they go after Gray and [Freddu Peralta], too? We know how aggressive president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is, but what we don’t know yet is what he’s armed with from a financial standpoint," Bowden said of the Padres.

The Padres are the Padres. Preller has shown that he isn't afraid to make any splash. Gray is among the top hurlers in the open market. Right now, the Padres need pitching and Gray is out there for the taking.

Toronto Blue Jays

Mar 16, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Detail photo. A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove rest on the first base dugout steps at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium before the game against the Miami Marlins . Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They’re expected to be in play for some of the big free agents, including starting pitchers Skubal, Peralta, King and Gray, as well as one of the top outfield free agents in Suzuki," Bowden said of the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are a team that is never afraid to make a splash. Last year, the Blue Jays went out and signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Gray would be a major get this winter, and would be the worst-case scenario for Boston as the Blue Jays are in the American League East.