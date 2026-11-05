Red Sox Must Avoid Mariners 3-Time All-Star, Despite Endless Buzz

We're at a point in the Major League Baseball offseason in which it is the calm before the storm.

Free agents could technically sign at any moment. Trades can be swung at any given moment as well. But who will make the first move that turns the hot stove on? Typically, we'd have to wait until December to really see fireworks. But this year will be different. A lockout is very likely coming in December, which could kick off the offseason action early. But when will that be? The second one star signs, we could see a domino effect. For Boston Red Sox fans, one name that continues to be floated as a fit is three-time All-Star Randy Arozarena. For example, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed Boston as the second-best fit for the All-Star outfielder in baseball, behind just the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Projected Left Fielder: Jarren Duran," Rymer wrote. "Signing Penalty: $1 million in international bonus pool money, second- and fifth-highest 2027 draft picks. ... That said, there is a "buyer beware" element here. Arozarena's bat speed is trending down. His rate of pulled balls in the air is on the same trajectory. As such, he might not be an ideal fit to take aim at the Green Monster. Money is another question mark here. The Red Sox just don't spend in free agency like they used to."

The Red Sox Should Avoid Randy Arozarena

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Boston, this is a concept that will likely continue to be talked about endlessly, although it arguably shouldn't. The Red Sox need offense and Arozarena is the top bat available this winter in free agency. Naturally, it's going to continue to lead to speculation and rumors about a potential partnership. Arguably, it shouldn't necessarily be the case right now, though. If the Red Sox go out and trade someone like Jarren Duran, maybe then the conversation should be had. But Arozarena is an imperfect solution that would be more expensive than Boston needs right now.

The finances of the league are up in the air with a potential salary cap coming. In the league's latest proposal, the Red Sox were one of eight teams that actually would've had to cut spending if the proposal went through. With the salary cap questions looming, why should the Red Sox go out and sign a player who will likely cost a nine-figure deal for a position that is already a strength for the organization?

Even if the Red Sox trade Duran, there's an argument that Boston should steer clear of Arozarena. With him being the top bat of the offseason, there's going to be clear competition for his services. If the Red Sox were to sign him, the price tag would be high and he likely wouldn't be more than a designated hitter for Boston, barring injuries.

Plus, Arozarena is going to be 32 years old before the 2027 season starts. Arozarena has gotten plenty of buzz because he's the top bat in free agency right now. But that's because it's a weak overall class. Think back to last year. There was a point when Kyle Tucker, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Cody Bellinger, Kazuma Okamoto, Munetaka Murakami, Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and JT Realmuto were all available, plus more.

Arozarena wouldn't have even been in the top five in that group. This year, he will cash in because he's at the top of the list from a position player standpoint. Arguably, the price tag is going to be far too high to be interesting for Boston. The Red Sox are better off spending a chunk of change to give Adley Rutschman an extension, rather than signing the outfielder.