Red Sox Have Golden Opportunity With Mets Series on Horizon

It seems like extended winning streaks before the All-Star break are becoming the Boston Red Sox's thing.

Last year, the Red Sox used a 10-game streak that continued into the break as the fuel to drive them into the playoff hunt. This year, after dropping as low as 14 games under .500, the Red Sox have won 11 of their last 13 games and six straight to get themselves back in the wild card discussion.

After sweeping both the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox on the road, the Red Sox are set to wrap their first-half schedule this weekend with one more away series. The opponent? One of the only teams across MLB to experience a more disappointing and chaotic first half than Boston did.

Red Sox travel to face New York Mets

May 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 40-54, the Mets sat 15 games back of the division lead in the National League East and 12 games out of the wild card hunt entering Friday. After beginning the season with high expectations, they seem doomed to a seller's destiny at the trade deadline, with rental starting pitcher Freddy Peralta standing out as the main prize.

The Mets have also been true to their frequent identity as baseball's most exhausting soap opera -- even more dramatic most of the time than the Red Sox. Lately, the buzz about the strained relationship between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor and the rumor that Lindor could be traded has dominated headlines.

The last time the Red Sox came to Citi Field, they saw the final embers of their playoff hopes snuffed out at the beginning of September 2024. Lindor, who was in the midst of his best season as a Met, went off at the plate that week with six hits, a home run, and four RBIs.

Last season, however, the Red Sox took two of three from the Mets at Fenway Park, and Soto, who was in the middle of a confounding first half for his new team, didn't do anything at the plate.

This year's Mets team is younger and more erratic than either of its predecessors. But they just won their first series since June 12 against the Kansas City Royals this week, so the Red Sox can't expect to waltz into Citi Field and keep taking easy wins.

Boston will also be without Willson Contreras, whose five-game suspension begins Friday, and Ranger Suarez, who went on the 15-day injured list on Thursday.