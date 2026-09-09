Red Sox Have New 27-Year-Old Power Hitter Knocking on MLB Door

Every promotion matters for players grinding through the various levels of Minor League Baseball, and one Boston Red Sox prospect just arrived on the doorstep of the big leagues.

That prospect was the Red Sox's third-round pick in 2021, Tyler McDonough. Taken with the 75th overall pick that summer out of North Carolina State, the 27-year-old was officially promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, per the transactions log.

While he is highly unlikely to earn another promotion and make his major league debut before the season ends, McDonough has entered an interesting conversation as a member of the Red Sox, who could be lucky to retain him this winter.

Why McDonough got pulled up to Triple-A

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Max Anderson (82) flips the ball to first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) for an out against Boston Red Sox second baseman Tyler McDonough (91) during the third inning at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, McDonough has hit the ball in the air far more often than at any other point in his minor-league career, and with 19 home runs in 106 games thus far, he has the results to show for that approach. His previous high in a season in the minors was nine.

McDonough has spent parts of the last three seasons in Triple-A, so while a "promotion" isn't something new in this instance, it's an indication that the Red Sox still believe in him to some degree — which could matter between now and the next time there are major league games to play.

McDonough is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, meaning any team that wanted to add him to the 40-man roster could select him if the Red Sox left him unprotected. However, there may not be a Rule 5 Draft this December, given the impending lockout on Dec. 1.

If the Red Sox don't put McDonough on the 40-man roster, then, he'd be eligible to continue his activities as normal without being locked out, then to begin his 2027 season on time with the Worcester Red Sox.

It's actually Worcester where McDonough has put up his best offensive stats this season. He has a 1.023 OPS in 32 games at that level, while he managed only a .794 OPS in his 74 games for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.