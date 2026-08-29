Red Sox Have Non-Roman Anthony Reinforcement Coming for Yankees

The Boston Red Sox didn't start their four-game series against the New York Yankees how they wanted to on Friday night.

Boston faced off against the Cam Schlittler-led Yankees in the first game of the four-game set and was shut out. New York came out on top, 1-0. It was a close contest. Boston was actually able to muster up more hits than the Yankees. New York recorded just three hits throughout the contest. In comparison, the Red Sox had five. But they couldn't get a run across.

The Red Sox came close. In the seventh inning, Ceddanne Rafaela tagged up on a flyout from Willson Contreras, but was thrown out at the plate.

Cody Bellinger preserves the @Yankees lead with a perfect throw to the plate! pic.twitter.com/kl8LdUpU4Q — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

A Reinforcement Is On The Way

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Boston will look to get revenge with not just one game, but two. The Red Sox and Yankees will play a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Game 2 is scheduled to kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET.

While Roman Anthony and Trevor Story aren't expected to be activated for the doubleheader, it sounds like a reinforcement is on the way. On Friday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Boston will "likely" activate Garrett Whitlock off the Injured List, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"The Red Sox “likely” will activate Garrett Whitlock tomorrow, Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote on X.

This is a massive, even though it's not Anthony we're talking about at this time. Whitlock hasn't taken the mound for Boston since Aug. 9. In a doubleheader, you need as many good arms as you can get. There are 18 innings to fill on Saturday and both contests are going to carry weight in the raise for the top American League Wild Card spot. Whitlock is among the best set-up men in baseball. He has a 2.05 ERA and a 49-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 appearances.

Typically, you'll see a club add a depth arm ahead of a doubleheader. The Red Sox will be likely getting one of the game's very best relievers back into the mix to improve what already is the league's best bullpen. That's a weapon that Boston needs. The Red Sox are expected to face two tough hurlers on Saturday in Carlos Rodón and Max Fried. Boston is going to need as much help as it can get to keep up from a pitching front.