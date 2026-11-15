Red Sox Have to Abandon Elly De La Cruz-Reds Dream for Now

While the Boston Red Sox have been a team that has shown interest in Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz in the past, and have been connected to him in rumors throughout the offseason so far, the odds of a deal aren't looking good.

De La Cruz is a pipe dream of a target for the organization. If he were available, he's the exact type of player you'd want in the Red Sox's lineup for the next three seasons. That's how much team control he still has left. But, despite rumors and speculation, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that the "industry consensus" is that De La Cruz will not be traded this offseason.

"Elly De La Cruz, SS, Cincinnati Reds," Jude wrote. "Another extreme long shot. The industry consensus is the Reds won’t trade their star shortstop this winter, and while Reds president Nick Krall told reporters this week he would 'never say never,' he also downplayed the possibility."

It Doesn't Sound Like A Move Is Coming

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, of course, until the Reds explicitly say De La Cruz isn't available, nothing can be completely ruled out. But this isn't great for the dream of De La Cruz coming to town this offseason. Boston tried ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that Boston made a "very strong offer" to the Reds, but it wasn't enough to get Cincinnati to part ways with its franchise cornerstone.

The Red Sox do have one of the very best prospects in baseball in Franklin Arias. While a deal for De La Cruz is unlikely, if you make an offer to Cincinnati that it simply cannot turn down, maybe something could happen. But the type of offer it likely would take potentially could hurt Boston, more than it helps.

So, don't expect to see De La Cruz in Boston in 2027.

The Red Sox already have made a good move by going out and agreeing to terms on a deal with former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers. If the Red Sox are going to add another big offensive piece this offseason, shortstop could be that route. The Red Sox tried ahead of the trade deadline and there will be options this winter, even if De La Cruz isn't the answer. Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers has been someone heavily discussed as a trade candidate, for example. Or, Boston could simply roll with what it has and still be in a good position.

If you're a Red Sox fan hoping to see a De La Cruz blockbuster this winter, this update isn't great for you. But don't give up hope for the organization in general. Boston is trending up and still has options to improve.