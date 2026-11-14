Red Sox-Rangers Corey Seager Trade Buzz Growing Louder

The Boston Red Sox already have made one splash this offseason. Could another be on the way?

On Friday, Boston came out of nowhere and agreed to terms on a four-year, $58 million deal to bring former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers to town. Bauers fills a need immediately and is expected to get the bulk of his playing time as the club's designated hitter. Offense has been the talk of the offseason, but it has been the shortstop market that has been discussed at length, not Bauers. The move was great, but could a shortstop be in the cards as well? Boston was interested ahead of the trade deadline and showed interest in guys like Elly De La Cruz, Zach Neto, CJ Abrams and even Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers. This offseason, Seager's name has popped up as a trade candidate again and Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News floated Boston as a potential landing spot.

"I think there is motivation to try abd create this payroll flexibility," Grant said. "I think there is, though it will be a small market, I think there is a market. I think Atlanta is a really good potential destination. I think if the Dodgers have interest, that's a really good potential destination. And I think it's always intriguing if you get the Yankees involved because if the Yankees are involved, probably the Red Sox are involved."

What are the chances the Rangers trade Corey Seager?👀@Evan_P_Grant speculated on Seager’s trade market in the latest episode of the SportsDay Rangers podcast. #AllForTX



Full episode here: https://t.co/XdweyWpLve pic.twitter.com/vnsKRKagKf — SportsDay Rangers (@dmn_rangers) November 14, 2026

This isn't the first time Grant has mentioned Boston as a landing spot for Seager this offseason. On Nov. 10, he floated five landing spots for Seager, including Boston. So, now a Rangers insider has mentioned Boston twice this offseason and the Red Sox have had clear interest in Seager within the last year.

Should Boston Make A Play For Corey Seager?

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you can get someone like De La Cruz, he should be the priority. But Seager would give Boston a major lift himself at one of the game's most important positions. Even in a somewhat down season, by Seager's standards, he was a 3.1 WAR player with 20 homers and 51 RBIs in 102 games played. In 2025, he was a 6.1 WAR player and he was a 5.2 WAR player in 2024. He hasn't hit fewer than 20 homers in a season since 2021 and has five seasons left on his deal.

This is where the question marks come into play, though. Seager is 32 years old and is going to make over $31 million per year over the next five years. Plus, he can shut down deals with a no-trade clause due to his 10-and-5 rights. While this is the case, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that Seager would be "open" to waiving the no-trade clause for the right situation. Is that Boston? There's no way to know at this moment. Then, the dollars come into play. Would Boston target a player with that type of money attached? With the injury question marks around him, it'd be tough to make that call, unless the Rangers pitched in cash in a deal.

On the bright side, Seager certainly shouldn't cost Franklin Arias in a deal, whereas De La Cruz for sure would.

Offensively, Seager would help. But there are barriers to get through.