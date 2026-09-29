Red Sox Have to Be Thankful Yankees Benched Jazz Chisholm Jr. for Game 1

Put this one in the "old takes exposed" machine ahead of time, but the point has to be made.

As the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees get ready to play Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, there's a two-time All-Star not in the starting lineup. Sure, platoons and matchups are extra prominent in the postseason, but that has to register as a surprise?

The All-Star in question? Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees, who might be getting used to this treatment in the Wild Card Series. But from the Red Sox's perspective, this lineup surprise is a win on paper, and here's why.

Red Sox have seen Chisholm's impact firsthand

Aug 28, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York opted to start Anthony Volpe at second base over Chisholm against Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle. Yes, the platoons are a common reason to bench good lefty bats like Chisholm's, but there are a few reasons for pushback on this one in particular.

One, Tolle is a reverse-splits pitcher. He's allowed a .704 OPS to lefties this year and only a .624 OPS to righties. That doesn't mean Chisholm or Volpe will automatically hit him better or worse, but it's a reason to believe in your lefties against him in a vacuum.

Case in point? Tolle has allowed one home run to a Yankees batter so far in his career — and it was to none other than Jazz Chisholm Jr. himself.

NYY - Jazz Chisholm Jr. Solo HR (1)



📏 333 ft | 💨 98 mph | 📐 36°

⚾️ 94.8 mph four-seam fastball (BOS - LHP Payton Tolle)

🏟️ Out in 12/30 parks



NYY (1) @ BOS (1)

🔺 5th#RepBX pic.twitter.com/SsNBDvSzkx — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) April 23, 2026

Now, we could look at the other side of the coin, which is Volpe's home run against lefty ace Garrett Crochet in last year's postseason. And after that game, Chisholm pouted at his locker about not getting the start in what wound up as a 3-1 Red Sox win.

Then, we saw Chisholm make arguably the biggest individual play of the season, scoring from first base on a line drive over the first baseman's head in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2. He's an impact guy, even if he's not the hottest hitter on Planet Earth.

And we don't need to wonder if Chisholm is upset about the decision; he already told us this week he would be.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. added that he'd be ticked off if he didn't start tonight.



(Via: @BrendanKutyNJ) https://t.co/KjntozvgAy pic.twitter.com/AgtgDQ7vpC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 29, 2026