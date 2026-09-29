Red Sox Game 1 Lineup vs. Yankees: Roman Anthony Leads Star-Studded Attack

When Cam Schlittler throws the first pitch of the night for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, it will be to Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony.

This shouldn't shock anyone. Anthony has been leading off for Boston pretty much every night since his return in late August, aside from the games he has sat. But it is now official and historic. Anthony will become the youngest player in Red Sox postseason history to bat leadoff in a playoff game, per former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long.

Here's the rest of the Red Sox's Game 1 lineup vs. the Yankees.

Red Sox's Game 1 Lineup

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) looks on while on deck during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Anthony, DH Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Wilyer Abreu, RF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Nick Sogard, 2B Jarren Duran, LF Trevor Story, SS Caleb Durbin, 3B

It took 163 games, but this is the best — and most balanced — lineup the Red Sox have had all season. Injuries certainly played a massive role throughout the season, but right now all of the Red Sox's top offensive weapons are healthy and ready to roll. At the end of August, the Red Sox had all of these guys in the same lineup just once — and it looked different — before more injuries struck. Even in Game 162, Contreras was the designated hitter, instead of at first base. With that being said, Andruw Monasterio was at first base and Jarren Duran was on the bench. Boston is now able to pull out all of the stops in the most important game of the season.

How can you attack this lineup? The top three go lefty, switch-hitter and then righty. Abreu through Sogard go lefty, righty and switch-hitter. Then, Duran through Durbin go lefty, righty and righty. Durbin has been the heart and soul of the 2026 Red Sox and gives you a guy who can get on base in front of the top of the order. This lineup is so good on paper that you could've had Durbin in the No. 2 spot and moved the rest of the guys down and no one would've blinked an eye. The Yankees have great pitching, but they will not have rest against this lineup. From No. 1 through No. 9, you have guys who can do damage.

It's important to note that this lineup is so much better than Boston's Game 1 lineup last year. This was last year's Game 1 lineup:

Rob Refsnyder, DH Trevor Story, SS Alex Bregman, 3B Romy Gonzalez, 1B Carlos Narvaez, C Nate Eaton, RF Jarren Duran, LF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Nick Sogard, 2B

Boston won that game, 3-1, behind Garrett Crochet.

Gonzalez is healthy — and was red-hot in Triple-A — but didn't even make the playoff roster. Last year, he was the No. 4 hitter. Narvaez is gone. Clearly, the 2026 Red Sox are much better than the 2025 version that entered the playoffs. Now, it's just a matter of showing it on the field. Boston has a tough task ahead with Schlittler, but Boston also has the better lineup on paper.