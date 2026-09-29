Who's Pitching for the Red Sox in Game 1 vs. Yankees?

The Boston Red Sox are just a few hours away, as of writing, from kicking off their most important series of the 2026 season so far.

That's certainly an understatement, to say the least.

Boston will begin a three-game wild-card series on Tuesday night on the road at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees for the second straight year. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. When the Yankees step up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, they're going to have to face off against Red Sox rookie phenom Payton Tolle.

Boston announced on Monday that Tolle would be getting the Game 1 start over Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez. Gray will start Game 2 and Suarez will take the hill in Game 3, if one is necessary.

Payton Tolle Has A Big Night Ahead

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) looks to throw a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a clear strategy here with Tolle taking the hill, instead of Gray. New York's lineup is full of left-handed hitters who are weak against lefty starters. Tolle has had success against New York this season already. The big lefty made two starts against the Yankees this season and allowed one run in 13 innings pitched (0.69 ERA) with 18 strikeouts. That in itself is important. With a lefty on the mound, it also changes how the Yankees build their starting lineup.

New York revealed its Game 1 lineup on Tuesday afternoon and it didn't include second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. or infielder Luis Garcia Jr. Chisholm has hurt the Red Sox in the past, despite the fact that he didn't have the 2026 season he wanted to have. Chisholm still had 19 homers and stole 41 bases in 137 games played. Garcia crushed 30 homers and drove in 92 runs in 147 games played in 2026. The Yankees' lineup is already thin on power with Aaron Judge missing the wild-card series. Getting Chisholm and Garcia out of the lineup helps even more.

Now, of course that doesn't mean they won't enter the game at some point, but that's the lift with rolling with the lefty.

Overall, Tolle was great in 2026. He didn't make the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training, but the second he touched the big league roster, he thrived. Tolle made 26 starts in 2026 and logged a 3.03 ERA and a 171-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 148 2/3 innings pitched. He looked like a star, and now he'll be able to show the entire big league world what he can do in the playoffs.