The Boston Red Sox are a team that has been connected to Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte in the past.

Last offseason, he was one of the biggest names connected to Boston, but the Diamondbacks didn't end up moving on from him. Marte ended up having a solid offensive season, although it was a slight step back from his standards, but that wasn't the story of the season for him. Marte no-showed a game for Arizona against the Red Sox there are clearly issues between the two sides. Now, Marte is being shopped once again, which unsurprisingly has led to buzz about Boston as a fit.

From a pure talent perspective, Marte would help any team. But when it comes to Marte, there is more to think about after his odd 2026 season. Because of this, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham threw cold water on the idea of a deal.

"The Sox are often mentioned as a potential trade partner with the Diamondbacks for Ketel Marte. He’s a very talented player, but that would be a terrible idea," Abraham wrote. "Arizona is eager to trade Marte because the second baseman disappeared from the team twice over the last two seasons, most recently when the Diamondbacks were in Boston last season."

Should Boston Call Arizona?

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're at a point in the offseason in which there is seemingly endless speculation and rumors about potential transactions. When you have a team insider make a strong statement like this, it certainly speaks volumes.

Again from a pure talent perspective, Marte would help. Marte launched 22 home runs, drove in 76 runs and slashed .249/.316/.432 in 141 games played in 2026. But what if the Red Sox sent pieces away to bring Marte to town and then all of a sudden he no-showed Boston? After doing that in Arizona multiple times, it's something that every team realistically has to think about and consider.

For the Red Sox, they could simply enter the 2027 season with the roster as is and roll with Curtis Mead at second base and likely be just fine. When it comes to Marte, there are legit questions and the Red Sox would have to think about whether something could pop up and all of a sudden he wouldn't show up. While fans may not know much about Mead yet, Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni's comments about Mead should make you feel very good, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

“He’s just a great player. Had an awesome year,” Toboni said. “I think the changes he made were real. He’s just a gamer. I think Boston’s going to love him because they’re going to realize that this guy’s a great player and he works his tail off."

Those are the types of comments you want to see, not questions about whether a player will show. So, this point from Abraham does make a lot of sense.