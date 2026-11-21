The Boston Red Sox made a surprise move on Friday and opted to cut ties with 28-year-old fireballer Johan Oviedo after making just one appearance for the organization in 2025.

With the deadline approaching to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, it was initially reported that Boston would tender a deal to Oviedo. Then, the Red Sox officially traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for High-A lefty Luke Dotson and a player to be named later.

So, why now? The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shed some light on the decision.

"In an effort to clear major-league roster space, the Boston Red Sox traded right-hander Johan Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for High-A left-hander Luke Dotson and a player to be named later, the Red Sox announced," McCaffrey wrote. "... Rather than offer Oviedo, 28, a contract (MLB Trade Rumors projected he would make $1.8 million in 2027), the Red Sox traded him to open a roster spot and further build out their minor-league pitching depth."

The Red Sox Dealt Johan Oviedo On Friday

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, Oviedo was dealt to open up space on the big league roster, while giving the club more flexibility down in the minors. Over the last year, or so, we've seen the Red Sox trade away a lot of pitching depth down in the minors.

Last offseason, the Red Sox traded Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, Brandon Clarke and Yhoiker Fajardo to the St. Louis Cardinals, for example. Plus, of course, the Red Sox traded Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon to the Baltimore Orioles for Adley Rutschman and Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for Curtis Mead.

In dealing Oviedo, the Red Sox traded a player who didn't necessarily have a clear path to playing time for a 6'4'' lefty coming off a campaign in which he logged a 3.00 ERA in his first professional season in Dotson.

If the Red Sox had kept Oviedo, he likely would've competed against Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford for a spot in the starting rotation. The rotation is heavy on lefties, but there will be at least one righty and Bello is the likely answer right now. There's a real chance that Oviedo would've been a bullpen arm, but instead they freed up a roster spot and added an intriguing lefty as a result.

It's unfortunate how things worked out with Boston and Oviedo, but now Dotson is coming to town.