Red Sox Lineup vs. Mariners: Adley Rutschman Notably Absent Again

The Boston Red Sox will go for a series win on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday was a tough night for Boston with a loss against the Seattle Mariners, 9-6. That score sounds better than the game itself. There was a point when Boston was down 9-1 in the fifth inning. Boston did make it closer and scored five unanswered runs between the sixth and ninth innings, but it just wasn't the Red Sox's night.

On Monday, the Red Sox came out on top on exciting fashion, 9-8, thanks to a Trevor Story walk off.

WELCOME BACK TO FENWAY, TREVOR STORY 🙌



THE RED SOX WALK IT OFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OmErNQKFYW — NESN (@NESN) September 1, 2026

On Wednesday, the Red Sox and Mariners will face off in the rubber match at Fenway Park with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they will be without the services of All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman for the third straight game. On Tuesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Rutschman is still dealing with a banged-up elbow and it's something the club may have to manage throughout the rest of the season.

"It's probably going to be something we deal with off and on through the year," Tracy said. "They're looking for different avenues to alleviate that. We have to be mindful of that. ... There will be days he's not in there."

Boston is "hopeful" that the All-Star backstop will be able to return on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

Outside of Rutschman's absence, there isn't anything else crazy going on with Boston's lineup for the series finale. Here's the entire lineup.

Red Sox's Lineup Vs. Mariners

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a triple against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Anthony, DH Mickey Gasper, 1B Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Nick Sogard, 2B Caleb Durbin, 3B Jarren Duran, LF Trevor Story, SS Connor Wong, C

Roman Anthony has been tearing the cover off the ball since he was activated off the Injured List. He's 6-fo4-13 so far in his return with two doubles and one triple. He hasn't even been the Red Sox's best offensive weapon recently. That title goes to Mickey Gasper.

No, seriously.

Gasper has been Boston's best hitter over the last few weeks. Since Aug. 17, Gasper is slashing .394/.565/1.121 with a 1.686 OPS, seven home runs, 14 RBIs and three doubles in 13 games played. He's manning first base with Willson Contreras on the Injured List. If he keeps hitting like this, Boston is going to have to find a way to get his bat in the lineup, even when Contreras does return.

Boston currently is four games behind the New York Yankees for the top American League Wild Card spot. It's going to need to stack up wins if it wants any chance of a home playoff game.