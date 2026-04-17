Red Sox Lose More Key Pitching Depth in Tyler Uberstine

The Boston Red sox took a hit in the pitching department on Friday.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Uberstine has been moved to the Injured List down in the minors due to shoulder soreness.

"Another depth hit: Tyler Uberstine is on the IL at Worcester with shoulder soreness," Cotillo wrote.

The hits keep coming for Boston. Justin Slaten was recently placed on the Injured List and Cotillo noted on Friday that the current expectation is that the flamethrower won't be ready to return when he is eligible next week. Kutter Crawford was down with Triple-A Worcester on a rehab assignment but was returned to Boston earlier in the week. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the reason for Crawford's return to Boston was a "sore forearm," but the club didn't view the injury as a "big deal" at the time. Johan Oviedo is on the Injured List right now, of course.

The Red Sox Lost Some Depth On Friday

Mar 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Uberstine (79) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Uberstine going down on Friday removes another depth option for the club to try to get through this period when the club isn't at full strength.

The righty made his big league debut on April 5 and allowed one earned run across 2 2/3 innings pitched. He has made three appearances with Triple-A Worcester and has a 2.79 ERA in 9 2/3 innings pitched. We've already seen a revolving door in the bullpen for the Red Sox so far this season. Most recently, Jack Anderson was promoted to the big leagues for the first time in his career. Tyler Samaniego is another guy who has gotten action in the big leagues as well.

Boston has another depth option down in Triple-A who hasn't gotten promoted yet this season in Tommy Kahnle. The veteran righty is an 11-year veteran with 456 big league appearances under his belt. Fortunately, the Red Sox have him down in Triple-A because with all of these injuries popping up, they are going to need him at some point.

Hopefully, Uberstine's shoulder soreness isn't anything to worry about in the long run. Boston's depth has been tested but the bullpen has held it together for the most part. Right now, the Red Sox have a 3.95 ERA in the bullpen, despite all of the hits so far this season to the depth. Fortunately, Uberstine wasn't already in the majors. But still something to monitor moving forward.