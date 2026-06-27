Red Sox Might Be Getting Romy Gonzalez Back At Perfect Time
In this story:
Is the return of Romy Gonzalez about to revive the Boston Red Sox's awful season? Probably not, but an influx of competency certainly won't hurt.
Gonzalez, who was one the Red Sox's unsung heroes last year, has spent the entire season to this point on the injured list after undergoing shoulder surgery during spring training. But his rehab stint with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester has carried him to the precipice of a big-league return.
Now, according to Boston interim manager Chad Tracy, Gonzalez's debut could come in very short order.
Gonzalez returning for Yankees finale?
After six games on rehab, in which Gonzalez has struggled to the tune of a .111 batting average, Tracy said Saturday that the utility man had a chance to return to the majors for Sunday's series finale at Fenway Park against the New York Yankees.
“From Romy’s standpoint, he feels physically healthy, he feels good in the box, so that’s all that matters,” Tracy said, per Greg Dudek of the Boston Herald. “You’re more concerned about the physical health of the player than how many hits they’re getting. But I know he said he feels physically good and he’s just mainly tinkering with stuff to get his timing right.”
Gonzalez might be returning at the perfect time, if such a thing even exists for these Red Sox. Boston won the first two games of this Yankees series, and as this piece was being written, led 4-0 early in Game 3 against longtime New York ace Gerrit Cole.
Sunday's game was slated to be started by Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón, which is an obvious spot for Gonzalez, the lefty-killer, to get back in. It's worth noting, though, that Rodón has dominated Gonzalez so far in his career, with a 1-for-13 regular-season ledger that includes a double.
Even if the Red Sox are going nowhere no matter what, a four-game sweep against the Yankees could be the high point of the whole season, so if it's on the table and Gonzalez is able to help them get it, his return could wind up coming at the picture-perfect moment.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com