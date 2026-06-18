'Sometimes It Happens:' Red Sox's Explanation for Offensive Troubles Falls Short

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday with some hope and optimism around the club, but it didn't take long for that to be squashed.

Boston won its three-game series against the Texas Rangers over the weekend at Fenway Park and then had a day off on Monday. Unfortunately, the offense hasn't been able to put up runs against the Blue Jays and now the Red Sox are a season-worst 13 games below .500. In two games against the Blue Jays, Boston combined to score just one run. Boston dropped the first game of the series on Thursday, 6-1. On Wednesday, the Red Sox lost, 3-0. It's not as if the club didn't have opportunities, though.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox collected eight base hits and walked six times. On Wednesday, the Red Sox had seven base hits and seven walks. The Red Sox could break through with a timely hit and now the club is at rock bottom.

The Red Sox Need To Make Changes

May 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) sits in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After the game on Wednesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked about missing opportunities and didn't have much of an answer.

"Sometimes it happens," Tracy said. "I know that's not a good answer. Sometimes it happens. But, you know, we had some stretches the latter part of May where it felt like we came through a lot. Right now, we're struggling. You're not wrong. Obviously, there's a lot of baserunners out there in scoring position and you're looking for a knock. We're going to keep plugging away at it."

Chad Tracy on making sense of the Red Sox failing to come through the last 2 nights.



"Sometimes it happens. I know that's not a good answer. Sometimes it happens." pic.twitter.com/31fvauOwVT — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 18, 2026

At the end of the day, this arguably doesn't tell the full story for Boston. It's true things like this happen. Sometimes you're going to have bad luck. But this hasn't been a two-game issue for the Red Sox. Boston has scored the fewest runs in baseball with just 279 runs in 71 games. In comparison, the Texas Rangers have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball this season, but they have 10 more runs than the Red Sox at 289. Boston actually is in last place in the league in walks right now as well with just 209. Boston is actually above-average and 14th in the league with a .245 team batting average.

It's true that these things happen at points. There will be games when the club just doesn't have luck on their side and leave a handful of runners on. But this has been a season-long issue for Boston with no clear solution.