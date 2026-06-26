Where Boston Red Sox Stand In Crowded American League Playoff Race

The Boston Red Sox have had a brutal season so far and are 13 games below .500, but somehow they are not completely out of it in the American League.

Thursday was a very good day for the Red Sox. Despite not landing in Boston until after 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, after the club's flight back from Colorado had mechanical issues, the Red Sox were able to put together one of their best overall games of the year. Boston kicked off a four-game series against the New York Yankees and had to face off against Cam Schlittler on the mound, who has had the Red Sox's number. But Boston put up four runs against him and ended up coming out on top, 6-3.

The Red Sox Aren't Completely Out Of It

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With the win, the Red Sox gained some ground in the American League standings as well. Right now, the Red Sox are five games back of an American League Wild Card spot. That's good because Boston actually had the worst record in the American League on Thursday, but it was able to move ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals. Another thing that was positive for Boston is that a few of the clubs in front of Boston lost.

There are six teams ahead of the Red Sox on the outside looking in on the American League Wild Card race: Athletics (39-42), Toronto Blue Jays (39-42), Texas Rangers (39-42), Baltimore Orioles (38-44), Minnesota Twins (38-44), and the Detroit Tigers (34-47). Right now, the Tigers are riding a three-game losing streak, the Twins are riding a three-game losing streak, the Orioles have a two-game losing streak, and the Blue Jays have lost three straight games.

Team Record Games Back Tampa Bay Rays 45-33 +7.5 Cleveland Guardians 42-39 +3 Houston Astros 40-43 - Athletics 39-42 - Toronto Blue Jays 39-42 - Texas Rangers 39-42 - Baltimore Orioles 38-44 1.5 Minnesota Twins 38-44 1.5 Detroit Tigers 34-47 5.0 Boston Red Sox 33-46 5.0 Kansas City Royals 34-48 5.5 Los Angeles Angels 34-48 5.5

It's important to note that three bolded teams would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today. But somehow, the Red Sox's season isn't completely over. In most seasons, that would be the case. Losing two out of three against the Colorado Rockies would have been the nail in the coffin for plenty of clubs. But the American League has been so bad this season that the Red Sox still have somewhat of a chance of making up ground and fighting for a Wild Card spot this season.

If Boston could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it would be a miracle. It isn't likely, by any means. But the Red Sox aren't completely out of it.