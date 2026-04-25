Red Sox Offense Erupts in Historic 17–1 Rout of Orioles

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Saturday with their best day of the 2026 season so far.

The day started off on a negative note when it was announced that Roman Anthony would be missing his fourth straight game. Naturally, this led to chatter and nerves with the Boston fanbase. The three biggest stories of the season so far for Boston have been a lack of offense, Anthony's back injury, and Garrett Crochet's struggles.

On Saturday, the team quieted the noise around the offense and Crochet for the time being, though.

Crochet pitched six shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed just three base hits while striking out seven batters. It was an electric performance and just what he needed after back-to-back tough performances.

That wasn't the story of the day on Saturday, though. That was the Boston offense. Isn't that nice to see? The Red Sox exploded for 17 runs against Baltimore, including 10 runs in the ninth inning alone. The 10-run outburst in the ninth inning actually tied the franchise record for most runs scored in the ninth inning of a contest, which was set back in 2017, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

The Red Sox's Bats Broke Out On Saturday

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox's 10 runs are tied for the most in a ninth inning in franchise history, with 5/7/2017," Langs wrote.

Boston hasn't been able to hit the ball out of the ballpark, but connected on three homers in the ninth inning alone on Saturday. Andruw Monasterio smashed a grand slam. Both Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin launched homers as well. Langs shared that this is actually the first time Boston has hit three or more homers in the ninth inning of a game.

Boston's offense has been brutal so far this season. Clearly, the club took all of that aggression out on Baltimore on Saturday. The Red Sox needed it. Now, it's about building off the momentum. The club scored 17 runs on Saturday and there's at least a possibility Anthony is able to return on Sunday.

If he can return over the next couple of days and look like the guy who shined in 2025 and throughout the World Baseball Classic. Boston finally showed some signs of life on Saturday and didn't even have its best offensive player in the mix. Could this finally be the spark that ignites Boston's offense?