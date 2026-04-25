How Long Will Red Sox Star Roman Anthony Be Out With Back Pain?

The Boston Red Sox are not getting Roman Anthony back in the lineup on Saturday afternoon when they face off against the Baltimore Orioles and try to get revenge from Friday night's 10-3 smackdown.

Anthony, who will miss his fourth straight game due to back soreness, was not in the club's starting lineup when Boston announced it on Saturday morning.

Midday matchup in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/5xaXrp8Lwe — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 25, 2026

When Will Roman Anthony Return?

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We're certainly getting to a point where it's fair to be concerned. Anthony played in the first game of the club's recent three-game set against the New York Yankees. When he wasn't in the lineup for Game 2, the hope was that he'd be able to return for the series finale on Thursday night. That did not happen.

Anthony missed the final two games of the Yankees series and now will miss at least the first two games of the Orioles series. Over the last few days, the comments have been positive, but it hasn't led to Anthony's return to the lineup. On Friday night, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Anthony is doing better and "hopefully" would return at some point throughout the weekend.

"He’s feeling better, moving better,” Cora said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. “Hopefully, at one point during the weekend, he plays. We’re not going to rush it but it was a better day for him.”

After Thursday's loss against the Yankees, Anthony said that he felt like he was in a "good spot" and would return in the coming days.

“Right now, I think I’m in a good spot and I’ll be able to play in the next couple days,” Anthony said. " ... “Just a weird thing that happened on a swing."

Again, the comments have been positive, but he will miss his fourth straight game at a time in which the club desperately needs offense. If he was ready to roll, he'd of course be in the lineup on Saturday against Tyler Rogers and the Orioles. Boston has lost four games in a row and if anyone is going to get this offense going, it would be Anthony.

So, when could we see him back? That is the question on every Red Sox fan's mind right now. If we take the club at face value and he "hopefully" returns over the course of the weekend, that would of course mean either a pinch-hit at-bat late on Saturday or more likely on Sunday against the righty Kyle Bradish. The club also hasn't put him on the 10-Day Injured List as well, which is important to note.

If the Red Sox thought this would be an extended absence, an IL stint would allow the club to bring someone up from the minors in the process. So, Anthony's last game he played was on April 21. If he were to be put on the 10-Day IL retroactive to April 22, that stretch would carry through May 2. Of course, the club hasn't put him on the IL. So, the current expectation should be that he will be back before May 2, at the latest.

Right now, keep an eye on Sunday.