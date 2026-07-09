Red Sox Hit Hard as Willson Contreras, Anthony Seigler Exit Early

The Boston Red Sox have been red-hot over the last two weeks. But while the vibes are high, the Red Sox took yet another hit from the injury bug on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Boston is dealing with high-impact injuries all over the place with Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet being the most prominent. But they aren't the only key injured guys for Boston. Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer and Connelly Early also fit that description.

On Wednesday, two more injuries popped up that the club needs to monitor as both first baseman Willson Contreras and infielder Anthony Seigler were forced to leave early. Contreras left with what Boston called a left foot contusion. Seigler left the contest with what the team called a right trap contusion.

Injury updates from @WebsterOnTV ⬇️



Willson Contreras (left foot contusion) has been replaced by Romy Gonzalez at 1B.



Anthony Seigler (right trap contusion) has been replaced by Andruw Monasterio at 2B. pic.twitter.com/4oxxCeb78A — NESN (@NESN) July 9, 2026

It Was A Tough Night For Injuries

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Anthony Seigler (48) throws to first base in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston can't afford to lose either of these guys at this point. Of course, losing Contreras would hurt more for Boston right now. He entered the day on Wednesday slashing .287/.381/.545 with a .926 OPS, 20 homers and 61 RBIs in 87 games. He went 0-for-2 before exiting on Wednesday.

Seigler has made himself integral to this club. The former first-round pick has been manning second base and has been phenomenal. He entered the day on Wednesday slashing .298/.375/.456 with an .831 OPS, one homer, and three RBIs in 17 games.

Contreras got hurt after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning on Wednesday.

Willson Contreras has exited the game for the Red Sox after fouling a ball off his foot pic.twitter.com/jIjXAPx28w — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 9, 2026

The worst-case scenario would be some sort of fracture or break. The All-Star break is just a few days away. If he has some sort of bone bruise, that would be painful, but significantly better than a break, or anything of that nature. It's unfortunate timing as well because he just was named an All-Star and he will participate in the Home Run Derby.

Seigler suffered his injury while sliding into home plate. He collided with White Sox catcher Kyle Teel.

Scary situation with Anthony Seigler scoring on this wild pitch. He was down for a few minutes after Kyle Teel collided with him. Happy to have a 3-0 lead, but it would be brutal to lose Seigler right now. pic.twitter.com/Bx33lcoqZ5 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 9, 2026

At this point, the Red Sox can't afford to lose either. When it comes to first base, Boston is very thin. Romy González is next up behind Contreras, but there isn't much depth behind him. Plus, Triston Casas is still hurt after missing much of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. When it comes to Seigler, the Red Sox do have some infield depth options, including Nick Sogard. He has been working his way back and is down in Triple-A. All in all, a tough night from an injury perspective.