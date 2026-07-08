CJ Abrams Is the Trade Deadline Spark the Surging Red Sox Need

It's time to change the narrative around the Boston Red Sox.

The first few months were full of doom and gloom, but the last two weeks have shown what this team can be. The Red Sox's front office built this club around good pitching and good defense. Over the last few weeks, the rotation has given the club a chance to win each night. At the same time, the offense has finally woken up.

It's important to note that the Red Sox surely need more offensive firepower, and specifically from the right side of the plate. But we've finally started to see this club stack up wins because of the fact that the offense is no longer playing like the worst offense in the league, but much closer to being league average. When you pitch as well as Boston does, that's what you need in order to win games. Over the last 15 days, Boston is 10th in the league in runs scored with 64. Overall, the Red Sox are 28th in the league this season with 365 runs in 89 games played.

The Red Sox have finally turned a corner and have now won nine of their last 11 games to improve to 41-48. Boston is four games out of an American League Wild Card spot, but has jumped teams in the race for a playoff spot over the last few weeks, including the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Athletics, and the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox have shown that they can win games. Now, it's the front office's job to give the club another power bat and the guy they should be targeting is Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

The Red Sox Need More Power

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) attempts a throw to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you look at the roster right now, the areas that could use a boost offensively are the middle infield and maybe catcher. It would be surprising to see an outfielder come in as well as the corner infield spots. Anthony Seigler has been a spark plug at second base and deserves some runway. Shortstop would be a better spot to target. If the Red Sox were to land a second baseman instead, it would be in their best interest to try Seigler at shortstop. If Abrams ends up being available, he's the guy Boston needs to circle. In that scenario, the Red Sox wouldn't need to move Seigler off second base. Abrams could come in and take over shortstop. Eventually, Trevor Story is going to get healthy. At that point, the Red Sox could use him at second base or designated hitter.

When Marcelo Mayer is healthy, he could also be used at second base.

CJ Abrams Is The Perfect Red Sox Target

Jul 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you look at this Boston offense, it's clear it needs power. The Red Sox are in last place in baseball with just 80 long balls. 20 of those 80 homers are from Willson Contreras. Jarren Duran has the second-highest total at 13. Wilyer Abreu is the only other player on the roster with double-digit homers with 10.

Abrams has 19 himself this season in just 89 games played. Right now, he's on pace for over 30 homers on the season and he's just 25 years old and is under team control for two more seasons as well. Overall, he's slashing .276/.354/.509 with an .864 OPS, 19 homers, 65 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 16 doubles and 55 runs scored in 89 games played. He's the type of player you trade a few top prospects for and try to hand him an extension to avoid free agency.

Abrams is young enough to fit the long-term core for the organization. An infield with Abrams and Mayer in the middle, Contreras at first base and Caleb Durbin at second base has a lot of potential. Keep Story healthy and have him as a DH and mix in time at second base. Then, of course, the outfield is built around Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela for the future. That would be very good.

Abrams has been talked about as a potential trade chip dating back to the offseason. His odds of being dealt this summer may not be very high because the Nationals have been better than expected as a team. But ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked him as the No. 6 overall potential trade chip in baseball. They only gave him a 15 percent chance of being dealt, but Boston should be calling. If the Red Sox could get Abrams, that would be the deal to move the needle and get this club to the playoffs.