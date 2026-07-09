Red Sox's Overlooked Offseason Waiver Claim Has Already Paid Off

Tsung-Che Cheng could have easily been cut from the Boston Red Sox's 40-man roster before ever appearing in a major league game. Instead, he's making a real impact.

On Wednesday, Cheng started at shortstop for the Red Sox in what was his seventh game of the year and 10th major league game overall. The 24-year-old put the Sox on the scoreboard with a third-inning RBI single, and added another RBI knock in the fifth to notch his first career two-RBI night.

We shouldn't yet convince ourselves that Cheng is about to become an impact big-leaguer in Boston. But what we can say with confidence is that picking him up on waivers this offseason was worthwhile.

Why Cheng has already validated Boston arrival

Jun 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (39) throws to first for an out during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit to Craig Breslow for sensing that the Red Sox needed more infielders on the 40-man roster in early February. Not only was Cheng claimed on waivers in the first week of February, but his arrival came sandwiched in between the signing of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the trade for Caleb Durbin.

Cheng was a longtime prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, and he made his debut late last year, going 0-for-7 at the plate. His offseason could aptly be described as a whirlwind, but it's clear he ended up in the right place.

On Dec. 19, Cheng was designated for assignment by the Pirates. The Tampa Bay Rays claimed him on waivers on Jan. 7, only to DFA him five days later. The New York Mets were his next "stop," claiming him on Jan. 16 and letting him go on the 21st.

The last team to have him before the Red Sox had him the shortest, as the Washington Nationals claimed him on Jan. 28, then cut him on the 30th. Breslow and the Red Sox claimed him on Feb. 6, and he hasn't looked back. He did still play for another team in the time since, however, as he shined for Team Chinese Taipei in the World Baseball Classic.

At the time he was claimed, the Red Sox had just cleared two 40-man roster spots by trading Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin to the Chicago White Sox. So how fitting it was that Cheng proved he could help the 2026 Red Sox in a game against those very same White Sox.

Anything that happens from here on out is frankly gravy, but good on Cheng for making something of his opportunity.