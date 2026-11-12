Red Sox Reportedly Interested in Seiya Suzuki Free Agency Splash

The Boston Red Sox haven't made their first big splash of the offseason, but it sounds like the organization is showing interest in one of the top overall free agents out there right now.

On Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox have "inquired" about Chicago White Sox star slugger Seiya Suzuki.

"The worst-kept secret at the GM Meetings is that the Red Sox are shopping Jarren Duran (a year too late, but nonetheless)," Abraham wrote. "Sox have also inquired about free agent Seiya Suzuki to add to a lineup that finished 12th in the AL in home runs last season."

Unpacking The Red Sox-Seiya Suzuki Report

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the second time this offseason that there has been a prominent connection between the Red Sox and Suzuki. Back in October, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Suzuki has "big fans" in the Red Sox organization. So, Red Sox fans should certainly consider the news serious.

Why Suzuki, though?

Suzuki is a 32-year-old slugger coming off the best season of his career in 2026. Suzuki set a new career high with 5.1 wins above replacement in 2026 in 143 games played. He slashed .270/.368/.473 with an .841 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, three stolen bases, 31 doubles, one triple and 96 runs scored. He set career highs in runs scored (96), walks (81) and on-base percentage (.368). Plus, he tied his career high in base hits (147) and doubles (31).

That's the type of production from the right side of the plate that would take Boston's lineup to another level. But how could the Red Sox make it work with an outfield logjam already in place?

That likely depends on Jarren Duran. As Abraham pointed out, Duran is someone to watch in the trade market right now. If he's dealt away, the Red Sox would have Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and then Eli White and Jahmai Jones as bench pieces. Suzuki would factor in as a designated hitter who could fill in out in the outfield if necessary.

Right now, Spotrac is projecting Suzuki's market value to be just over $109 million over four years. That number isn't crazy, but his age makes the idea of a deal that long at least a real question. Right now, Suzuki is 32 years old. If Boston handed him a four-year deal, he'd be 35 years old in the final year of the deal in 2030.

From an offensive standpoint, Suzuki absolutely makes sense. A nine-figure deal at 32 years old arguably is a bit tricky, especially with the Red Sox dealing with the fallout of the Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida deals. Suzuki is absolutely someone for fans to keep an eye on.