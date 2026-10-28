Red Sox Reportedly 'Big Fans' of Standout 26-HR Free Agent Slugger

It sounds like there is at least some level of interest from the Boston Red Sox in one of the top offensive weapons heading to free agency this winter.

That's the case when it comes to Boston and Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"If the Red Sox do try to make a free agent splash, there are options for a true upgrade," Cotillo wrote. "Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena headline that group and one source with knowledge of Boston’s thinking said recently that Suzuki has big fans in the organization."

What Could A Seiya Suzuki Deal Look Like?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Red Sox were to make a run at Suzuki, it surely wouldn't be cheap. Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are the top two bats heading to the open market right now. If Bo Bichette opts out of his deal with the New York Mets, he arguably would move to the top of the list right away. But, as things stand, Suzuki and Arozarena are the two top available bats.

So, any team with a need for offense and willing to spend would seemingly be a fit for these two. When free agency opens up, that could very well end up leading to a bidding war. As of right now, Spotrac currently has Suzuki's market value projected to be just over $109 million over four years. That's actually not the craziest idea ever. He was a 5.1 WAR player in 2026 and hit 26 home runs while driving in 86 runs. Last year, there were massive deals in free agency, like Pete Alonso's $155 million, Kyle Schwarber's $150 million and Alex Bregman's $175 million. Suzuki brings a lot of offense and would be significantly cheaper than some of the top bats from last year, if this projection holds true.

How Seiya Suzuki Would Fit Boston

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki would give Boston the offense it needs in the middle of the order. But where would he fit on the diamond? If the Red Sox were to trade away Jarren Duran this winter — which is possible — then the easiest way to utilize Suzuki's talents would be as a designated hitter. Boston could roll with Roman Anthony in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center field and Wilyer Abreu in right field with Suzuki as the designated hitter and be in a phenomenal position heading into the 2027 campaign.

Suzuki's projected price point isn't crazy, the Red Sox reportedly are fans of him, and he would bring much-needed power. The idea of a move makes almost too much sense.