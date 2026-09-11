What Eli White's Injury Means for Red Sox Right Now

The Boston Red Sox took a hit on Friday.

Boston announced on X that speedy outfielder Eli White has been placed on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to Sep. 9 due to a right foot ligament injury. It's tough to lose White at this point in the year. The only silver lining from the announcement is the fact that Boston announced that spark plug Anthony Seigler is coming back up to the big leagues.

"The Red Sox today placed OF Eli White on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to September 9) with a right foot ligament injury. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

The #RedSox today placed OF Eli White on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to September 9) with a right foot ligament injury. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 11, 2026

The Red Sox Lose Eli White To The IL

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Eli White (38) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough news to lose White because he has been really good for the Red Sox since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. White has played in 27 games for Boston and has slashed .276/.300/.379 with a .679 OPS, one homer, 12 RBIs and some good defense out in the outfield. The clock is ticking on the 2026 season. Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field before it wraps up.

He could be a weapon in the playoffs just based on his speed alone. He's in the 100th percentile in baseball in sprint speed. That's the type of speed you want to have on the basepaths late in a playoff game as a pinch runner.

On the bright side, Seigler has been awesome for the Red Sox this season as well and now he's back up in the big leagues. He was demoted down to Triple-A when the Red Sox activated Roman Anthony and Trevor Story off the Injured List. Seigler and Mickey Gasper were both sent down to Triple-A, but both are back in the majors now. Before Seigler's demotion, he was slashing .250/.331/.405 with a .737 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases, 12 doubles and 21 runs scored.

When injuries popped up in the middle infield, Seigler took over and was the team's starting second base at one point. On top of his play on the field, he has brought an energy to Boston's clubhouse that the club desperately needed. Think back to the Red Sox's historic 15-game winning streak earlier in the season. Seigler played a big part in that. He was good on the field, but also injected some life into the clubhouse in June that Boston needed.

Now, the final playoff push is upon and Seigler's coming back up.