Red Sox, Roman Anthony Finally Get Some Positive News Amid Long Rehab

While the Boston Red Sox haven't announced a timeline for the return of 22-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony yet, Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow did have an update about him on Thursday while joining The Greg Hill Show on WEEI.

"He did have that appointment and Dr. Lourie kind of confirmed the diagnosis and the treatment plans that our doctors had identified that Roman's been on," Breslow said. "Unfortunately, this is just an injury that is taking longer than expected to heal. But by all accounts it sounds like we are on the right track."

Roman Anthony UPDATE! Report of seeing a hand specialist accurate? Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow joins!

Breslow: "Unfortunately, this is just an injury that is taking longer than expected to heal, but by all accounts it sounds like we are on the right track" #RomanAnthony #update pic.twitter.com/0jIpGQ3nhM — WEEI (@WEEI) July 9, 2026

Roman Anthony Update Drops After Seeing Specialist

Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breslow's reference to an appointment with Dr. Lourie was in reference to Anthony meeting with another specialist to see how his injury is healing. Dr. Lourie is a hand specialist and is the Braves’ head team physician. It was shared early in the week that the meeting was coming and this was the first update from the team about the second opinion.

When it comes to the diagnosis, Anthony's injury has been called a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament. A difficult injury and something that certainly isn't common. Dr. Mark Cohen of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that this is the first time he's seen an injury like this in 32 years.

There's all sorts of speculation, but there's no reason to read into the noise. The important variables right now are the fact that Anthony has gotten another opinion, which has confirmed that he's on the right track. Also, it's important to note that he's going to be continuing his rehab down in Florida in Fort Myers. Breslow acknowledged that the Red Sox have a handful of injured guys in the majors and this move was made in part to give him more resources and space to recover.

At this point, all the Red Sox can do is wait. Anthony has shared that he's "seeing progress" and "getting stronger." With another confirmation that the club is doing the right thing with his rehab, all Boston can do is to continue what it has been doing to try to get him back to speed. It's a difficult injury and that's all you can do.

It's good to know another doctor confirmed the diagnosis. Hopefully, the trip to Florida will give him a better situation to rehab and work his way back/ Boston needs him, especially with the tide shifting in the standings.