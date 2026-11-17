Over the last few years, the catcher position has been a weakness for the Boston Red Sox. That isn't the case right now.

This past summer, the Red Sox swung a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Orioles in order to bring three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman to town. He has just one more season of team control left, but Rutschman is a legit star and Boston should do everything possible to keep him in town for the long haul. Beyond Rutschman, the Red Sox have Connor Wong, Mickey Gasper and veteran Riley Adams, who joined the organization this offseason already. If the 2027 season began today, catcher would be a strength for Boston, no matter who the backup is. If the Red Sox look to add, there's no reason to add anything more than a backup at this time.

That hasn't stopped surprise rumors from surfacing. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Boston emerged as a "surprise pursuer" for former Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand furthered the point and called Jeffers the top free agent target for Boston, despite Jake Bauers coming to town.

The Red Sox Don't Need To Bring Ryan Jeffers To Town

Sep 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) prepares to face New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Red Sox: Ryan Jeffers, C," Feinsand wrote. "After signing Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract (per source), the Red Sox don’t have many positional needs for the 2027 roster. But with an opening at DH and Adley Rutschman entering his final year prior to free agency, the Red Sox could add Jeffers, who would help the offense this season as a DH/part-time catcher while also giving them a plan behind the plate if Rutschman leaves a year from now."

This arguably shouldn't be the case. Boston doesn't have an "opening at DH." Bauers is expected to get the bulk of his playing time as the designated hitter for Boston. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Bauers will cycle in at first base with Willson Contreras as well. Even if Bauers isn't in the lineup as the DH, he'll likely be at first base, which would push Contreras to the DH spot.

So, Jeffers actually wouldn't have a path to significant playing time as a DH for Boston and he absolutely wouldn't have consistent time behind the plate with Rutschman being one of the top backstops in the game.

On top of all of this, Jeffers has the qualifying offer attached. That didn't stop Boston from targeting Bauers, but he fills a spot that was a hole for the organization. Are the Red Sox really going to lose another draft pick to sign an expensive veteran without a path to playing time? Certainly not. Or, at least, they absolutely shouldn't.