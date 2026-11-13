Red Sox Strike Gold With $58 Million Jake Bauers Deal: Here's Why

The Boston Red Sox swung the first big deal of the offseason on Friday, and it was a good one.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox agreed to terms on a four-year, $58 million deal to bring 2026 National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Jake Bauers to town after winning the 2026 World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Breaking: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers' breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round."

Boston Hits It Out Of The Park

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) greets fans holding the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series parade on the intersection E Mason St and N Jackson St in Milwaukee, on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow isn't messing around and arguably he swung one of the best possible moves to improve the club at designated hitter. Over the course of the offseason so far, there's been heavy rumblings about the idea of Jarren Duran potentially being traded. Last year, the Red Sox occupied the designated hitter spot with an outfielder when they were all healthy. That already doesn't appear as though it is going to be the case.

Bauers likely fills that role, and one thing that makes him stand out is the fact that he can play first base if Willson Contreras needs a rest, or the corner outfield spots as well. He gives the organization roster flexibility and the fact that he can play first base shouldn't be understated. Boston was fortunate to have Contreras in 2026, but there wasn't much behind him at first base. The Red Sox didn't have a clear backup. And that was the case over the last few years as well. Now, Boston is stacked at the position.

From an offensive standpoint. Bauers is coming off a season in which he hit 26 home runs, drove in 86 runs and slashed .266/.389/.484. Bauers was a 3.3 WAR player in 144 games played. Some have questioned whether he can keep it up after breaking out in 2026. His advanced metrics paint a picture of someone who has found their way. His advanced metrics from the 2026 season were off the charts, including finishing in the 98th percentile in walk rate, 94th percentile in hard-hit rate and 91st percentile in batting run value. Bauers found another gear.

Plus, on top of his skills on the field, he was a big voice in the Brewers' clubhouse. He was loved in Milwaukee, which bodes well for Boston. This is a guy coming off a World Series win. That's the type of player you want in your clubhouse as you build a culture of winning.

Plus, his annual value is less than $15 million per season. Even if you don't fully believe his 2026 production will carry over, Boston didn't just hand out a deal that is going to break the bank. If the Red Sox had signed someone like Randy Arozarena, that would've been the case. Bauers fixes a hole for Boston right away and the Red Sox arguably should have money to spend elsewhere now, like an Adley Rutschman extension. On paper, this is a 10/10 move for Boston.