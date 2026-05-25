Red Sox's Latest Quotes Illustrate Ugly State of the Union in Boston

Forget the record for a moment, though starting 22-30 is bad enough for the Boston Red Sox. It's the negative aura around the team that's most jarring.

Perhaps appropriately, it was Isiah Kiner-Falefa who put things best on Sunday. The light-hitting utility man was put in a position to speak on the general state of the team after his ninth-inning double came inches from tying the game against the Minnesota Twins, and he couldn't find any answers when asked why Boston was struggling to put together winning streaks.

“I wish I knew,” Kiner-Falefa said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I think everybody in here is trying to figure that out. We know we have to be better.”

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Red Sox can't find answers for struggles, especially at home

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini (37) tags out Boston Red Sox pinch runner Connor Wong (12) during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Sunday's loss not only sealed a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, who took five out of six games from the Red Sox in the season series despite being widely projected as one of the worst teams in the American League. It marked the continuation of a horrific trend at home.

At Fenway Park this season, the Red Sox have gone 8-17 -- the worst mark of any team in the majors. They've put up a .640 OPS and 13 home runs in 25 games at home, compared to a .718 OPS and 25 home runs in 27 games on the road.

And unsurprisingly, interim manager Chad Tracy doesn't quite know how to explain why the Red Sox are so much worse at home than they are away from Fenway Park, which is supposed to be a real home-field advantage in front of a die-hard fan base.

“You can readily acknowledge: At some point this year, if we're gonna do something, we're gonna have to get going at home,” Tracy said, via Ian Browne of MLB.com. “It's just that simple. These are not blowouts. We're playing good baseball games. But we're gonna have to win some games at home, no question.”

These answers are almost as concerning as the results on the field. The Red Sox have gone from "confident we're going to turn this thing around" early in the year to "we don't know what's happening" rather quickly. And with 110 games still to play, there's a chance the bottom could fall out before too long.