Roman Anthony-Red Sox Saga Takes Likely Final Step Before Return

Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting for more information on Roman Anthony and there was seemingly a very positive update on Saturday night.

Fans hoped Anthony would be able to return on Friday when the Red Sox kicked off a four-game series against the New York Yankees. That wasn't the case. Anthony stuck around in Worcester and played for the Woo Sox on Saturday night.

Anthony went 0-for-2 with one walk and one strikeout. The young outfielder was removed from the contest early. But don't worry, Boston fans. There was no setback, or anything of that nature. Instead, Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports reported that Anthony's locker has been cleared out in Worcester.

Roman Anthony Is Coming Soon

Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony makes he way through the home tunnel at Polar Park on Aug. 25, 2026. Anthony is currently on a rehab assignment with the WooSox. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Roman Anthony’s locker here at Polar Park is cleared out," Cassell wrote.

While the club hasn't officially announced that Anthony will be ready to go on Sunday, this is the clearest sign yet that things are pointing in that direction. When Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy gave an update on Anthony on Friday, Sunday wasn't ruled out as an option. Now, Anthony's locker has been cleared out in Worcester, which would seemingly indicate that he will not be there beyond Saturday.

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story was also removed early on Saturday. On top of that, Cassell reported that both Anthony and Story's Red Sox travel bags "look to be packed."

Yet another sign of things to come for Boston.

The Red Sox will wrap up their four-game series against New York on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. At this moment, it seems as if Anthony and Story have both played their last game with Triple-A Worcester and will at least be traveling. Again, the team hasn't officially announced anything yet.

They don't need to. If Anthony and Story are activated for Sunday's contest, they won't need to announce the move officially until Sunday. Plus, the Red Sox took down the Yankees early on Sunday in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader. Boston has more business in New York on Sunday before it can think ahead to Sunday.

If Anthony and Story do return on Sunday, those are two more legit bats coming to this lineup. Throughout the first few months of the season, it was talked about endlessly how Boston's lineup wasn't strong enough. Well, that argument is about to go out the door.