Red Sox's Payton Tolle Gets Huge Stamp of Approval From Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox past and future was on the mound on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

For Boston, young flamethrower Payton Tolle took the mound. There was a time early on this season in which he was the team's No. 1 overall prospect, but he has since graduated from prospect status because he has had a bigger role in the majors than expected at this point in the year. Tolle has now made seven starts in the majors this season and has a 2.61 ERA and a 46-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 1/3 innings pitched at just 23 years old.

On the other side, former Red Sox star Chris Sale took the mound for the Atlanta Braves and pitched five innings. He allowed two earned runs and struck out eight batters, in typical Sale fashion. He also earned his eighth win of the season already. Boston fans miss him. So far this season, he has logged a 2.01 ERA in 11 starts to go along with an 80-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 innings pitched. Also, he has an 8-3 record.

The Red Sox Have Another Star On Their Hands

May 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The wheels fell off when the Red Sox's bullpen took over and the Red Sox ended up losing, 10-2. But it was a fun contest when Tolle and Sale were both on the mound. One thing that will give Boston fans some hope is the fact that Sale said he likes watching Tolle pitch and that he thinks he's going to be "good for a long time," as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"I told him I like watching him pitch," Sale said. "He pitches with an intensity. He's got really good stuff. He's gonna be good for a long time."

"I told him I like watching him pitch,. He pitches with a with an intensity. He's got really good stuff, He's gonna be good for a long time." -- Chris Sale on Payton Tolle. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 29, 2026

That's the type of endorsement that should get the fanbase excited for the future of this rotation. Tolle is the real deal. Don't just take that from a writer, but from a nine-time All-Star in Sale. Connelly Early has a 2.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 11 starts.

He's also the real deal. Let's also not forget that Ranger Suárez and Garrett Crochet are on long-term deals and there is more talent down in the minors right now working their way up, like the 21-year-old Anthony Eyanson. He has been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball down in the minors and has a 1.35 ERA in eight starts across High-A and Double-A.

From a pitching perspective, the future is very bright for Boston.