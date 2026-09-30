Red Sox's Roman Anthony Exits Game 1: What It Means and Who Replaces Him
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The Boston Red Sox suffered yet another scare on Tuesday night.
In the sixth inning of a 2-0 game, the Red Sox pinch-hit Andruw Monasterio for outfielder Roman Anthony against New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler.
Monasterio struck out swinging against Schlittler, but more importantly, now the focus turns to Anthony and whether he is dealing with an injury.
This is breaking news and will be updated as soon as possible.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy