Red Sox's Roman Anthony Exits Game 1: What It Means and Who Replaces Him

The Boston Red Sox suffered yet another scare on Tuesday night.

In the sixth inning of a 2-0 game, the Red Sox pinch-hit Andruw Monasterio for outfielder Roman Anthony against New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler.

Andruw Monasterio is pinch hitting for Roman Anthony as the broadcast speculates an injury pic.twitter.com/jMtLSQMyOd — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2026

Monasterio struck out swinging against Schlittler, but more importantly, now the focus turns to Anthony and whether he is dealing with an injury.

This is breaking news and will be updated as soon as possible.