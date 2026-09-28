Red Sox Bring 61-Steal Speedster to New York as Potential Playoff Add

The Boston Red Sox haven't announced their roster for the 2026 American League wild-card series against the New York Yankees just yet, but it sounds like there could potentially be a surprise addition coming.

Red Sox speedster Braiden Ward spent the entire 2026 season down in Triple-A. He never got a promotion to the big leagues in 2026 and actually has never played in a big league game. While this is the case, he has been someone who has gotten a lot of buzz recently thanks to his elite speed. He finished the Triple-A season with 61 stolen bases in 109 games. That's speed you can't teach. On Monday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Ward traveled with the club to New York for the wild-card series, although it hasn't been determined yet if he will actually be on the roster.

"The Red Sox brought Braiden Ward to New York. No word yet if he’ll be on the ALWCS roster," Healey wrote. "Braiden Ward is thrilled to be here but said he hasn’t been told yet if he’ll be on the roster. 'Right now, I’m here for the vibes,' Ward said."

The Red Sox Should Give Braiden Ward A Shot

Mar 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Braiden Ward (92) looks on against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The buzz has been growing around Ward for a few weeks ahead of the postseason. In mid-September, we made the case for the Red Sox to give Ward a shot in the postseason because of his speed. Shortly afterward, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that Ward would at least be considered.

The Red Sox are loaded in the outfield and now everyone is healthy. Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran are all healthy. So, the Red Sox are going to have to figure out how to maximize the lineup in the first place. Even if Ward does make the playoff roster, it's not as if he would be coming in to start. But he has the type of speed that could transform a game off the bench. Again, he racked up 61 steals down in Triple-A this season. In Spring Training, he had 19 stolen bases in 27 games.

On Sunday, the Red Sox recalled Nate Eaton with Mickey Gasper landing on the Injured List. If the Red Sox are going to put Ward on the big league roster, the easiest way would be by replacing Eaton.

Ward has the speed to be a weapon off the bench. In a three-game series in which a single run could change the trajectory, why not give one of your fastest guys a shot? With Eli White done for the season, the idea of Ward getting a shot makes even more sense.