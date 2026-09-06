Red Sox's Sonny Gray, Isiah Kiner-Falefa Rips Orioles, Blaze Alexander

There has been no love lost between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles throughout their series so far this week over at Camden Yards.

For the Red Sox, it has been a great series. Boston won the first three games of the series, including a 5-0 shutout win on Saturday night behind Sonny Gray. On Saturday, there weren't fireworks. But there was on Friday. The benches cleared after Orioles infielder Blaze Alexander slid in hard to second base as Boston turned a double play. Then, Alexander and the Red Sox started barking at one another and the benches cleared.

BENCHES CLEAR IN BALTIMORE 😡 pic.twitter.com/Xxn46AOdWi — NESN (@NESN) September 5, 2026

Shots Fired Between Boston And Baltimore

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the process, Alexander tried to fire up the crowd by waving his arms. On Saturday, Red Sox utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa got one back. In the seventh inning, he roped a two-run double down the right-field line and when he got to second base, he mocked Alexander in the process.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa mocking Blaze Alexander trying to hype up the Orioles crowd after his two-RBI double 😭 pic.twitter.com/ds5qPykyle — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 6, 2026

After the game, Kiner-Falefa didn't shy away from it. He made it clear that it was directed towards Alexander.

"You know what it was, I think everybody knows what it was," Kiner-Falefa said. "It felt good to pump the crowd up for something good happening, not a double play. ... Fired us up. Got us going and we're trying to get the sweep. It means a lot to us."

IKF jabbing Blaze Alexander rocks.



“You know what it was, I think everybody knows what it was. It felt good to pump the crowd up for something good happening, not a double play.” https://t.co/UyKPe4x22l pic.twitter.com/y9b3qKJM6H — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 6, 2026

He's not the only one who threw some shade at the Orioles. Gray, who is pretty soft-spoken, had even stronger words than Kiner-Falefa after the win.

“We wanted to kind of bury these guys, especially after that — whatever that dude was trying to do last night,” Gray said. " ... If we just keep our guys in the game, keep us with a chance, it's only a matter of time before we put something together."

Sonny Gray on tonight's motivation: "Wanted to kinda bury these guys, especially after that... whatever that dude was trying to do last night." 👀



On the #RedSox taking the lead late: "If we just keep our guys in the game, keep us with a chance, its only a matter of time before… pic.twitter.com/Z6eUW8cb92 — NESN (@NESN) September 6, 2026

Again, Gray is typically pretty soft-spoken. Alexander's slide and drama on Friday clearly didn't sit with the Red Sox the right way. Boston responded with a win on Saturday. Plus, the Red Sox already won the series.

Boston and Baltimore will come together for one more game on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET at Camden Yards. Boston will turn to Payton Tolle to try to complete the sweep. On the other side, the Orioles will roll with righty Kyle Bradish to try to get the Orioles back in the win column.