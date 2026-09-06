Red Sox 5, Orioles 0: The Good, the Great, Next Steps

The Boston Red Sox have seriously taken care of business against the Baltimore Orioles, to say the least.

Boston actually entered the Orioles series on a negative note. Boston lost three out of four games against the New York Yankees and then two out of three against the Seattle Mariners. Boston needed something to go its way and it could not have asked for a better start to the series against one of its biggest rivals in the Orioles.

The Red Sox won 6-5 on Thursday, 1-0 on Friday and followed up with a 5-0 win on Saturday. Let's break down the win.

The Good

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) runs out an RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Eli White and Connor Wong

Kiner-Falefa, White and Wong combined to drive in all five of Boston's runs on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Plus, he fired a shot at the Orioles by mocking Blaze Alexander's celebration on the basepaths.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa mocking Blaze Alexander trying to hype up the Orioles crowd after his two-RBI double 😭 pic.twitter.com/ds5qPykyle — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 6, 2026

White went 1-for-4 with two RBIs himself as well. He actually drove in Boston's first two runs of the game.

OB CALLED IT 🔮



ELI WHITE GETS HIS MOMENT AND SENDS IN TWO pic.twitter.com/JzivzHkW4b — NESN (@NESN) September 6, 2026

Wong went 1-for-4 with an RBI as well.

CONNOR WONG WITH THE FOLLOW UP 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yOIJ8aLCNT — NESN (@NESN) September 6, 2026

The Great

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray, Trevor Story

Gray needed a bit of extra time in between starts, which is why he got the start on Saturday. The righty was skipped the last time through Boston's rotation. Clearly, the extra time paid off. Boston's ace went seven shutout innings and allowed just three base hits, while striking out seven batters.

SONNY GRAY TAKE A BOW 👏



7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vxWTv8NyFh — NESN (@NESN) September 6, 2026

Simply put, Gray was incredible and delivered for Boston. He did what aces do. The clock is ticking on the regular season and if Boston is going to have any chance of catching the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot, it needs to stack wins. Gray will help in that department.

Story also will be help in that department if he keeps playing as he has since returning from the Injured List. He has been unstoppable and collected three more base hits in the win. Story clearly is healthy and already looks significantly better than he did early on this season.

Next Steps

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston and Baltimore have one more game left to be played in the series on Sunday afternoon. Payton Tolle will take the hill against righty Kyle Bradish. The Red Sox are starting to heat up once again. After Sunday's finale against Baltimore, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.