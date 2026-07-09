Red Sox May Have Dodged a Bullet With Willson Contreras, Anthony Seigler

It was a nerve-wracking day for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, to say the least.

Boston took down the Chicago White Sox to extend its active winning streak to five games, but also lost Willson Contreras and Anthony Seigler early in the contest. Contreras left with a left foot contusion that he suffered after fouling a ball off his foot. Seigler left with a right trap contusion that he suffered after colliding with White Sox catcher Kyle Teel while making a play to score Boston's third run.

In both cases, it didn't look great when they left the game. It never really does when a player leaves early. But fortunately, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy gave positive updates about both of them after the game.

Willson Contreras Injury Update

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) reacts after hitting a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tracy noted that Contreras was able to put weight on his foot when he left the game.

"They’re doing OK. Willson was able to, when he got inside, was able to put weight on it, move around a lot better, so that's good," Tracy said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Also, Contreras said that he believes the injury to be day-to-day.

"Not really, not really," Contreras said when asked if he's worried about the injury. "I think that it's day-to-day. I'm not concerned about anything worse than a bruise. We going day-to-day and seeing how it feels when I wake up."

Willson Contreras provided an update on his injury ⬇️



"I think it's day-to-day... I'm not concerned about anything worse than a [bruise]..."



presented by @WBMasonCo 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YW8QipzFg5 — NESN (@NESN) July 9, 2026

Anthony Seigler Injury Update

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Anthony Seigler (48) reacts after making a double play against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When talking about Seigler, Tracy compared the injury to a stinger in football.

"Seigler, like a bruised trap, he kind of got hung up and slammed into his neck, almost said he felt like a stinger in football, so both of them are doing better now. So we'll see how they come in tomorrow," Tracy said.

There wasn't much else said about Seigler yet, but there should be more information about both as soon as Thursday. Boston will conclude its three-game series against the White Sox with the first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. So, the Red Sox will have to sort out the lineup, and other things of that nature, much earlier than they would have for a 7 p.m. ET game.

Both of these guys are integral to the Red Sox at this time. It was known coming into the season that Contreras would be a key cog for the organization. Seigler has stepped up as injuries have popped up elsewhere and has made himself integral to the organization as a whole at second base. He has played well offensively. He's slashing .293/.379/.448 with an .827 OPS, one homer and three RBIs. On top of this, Seigler has brought an energy to this group that they didn't have before, and that has been helpful as the club has scratched and clawed its way back into the playoff race.

Contreras is one of Boston's three All-Star representatives and is slashing .285/.379/.542 with a .921 OPS, 20 homers and 61 RBIs, while also playing good defense at first base. Plus, he's the heart and soul of the 2026 Red Sox. Boston needs both back and it sounds like the initial updates were positive.