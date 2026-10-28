Red Sox Should Avoid Mauricio Dubon, Despite Insider's Link

We're at a point in the Major League Baseball offseason in which you're going to see a multitude of free agency speculation and rumors. Far more than what is exactly realistic.

For the Boston Red Sox, the organization's needs are quite clear on paper. Boston needs power in the middle of the lineup. Beyond that, you can never have enough good bullpen arms. If Sonny Gray were to leave, then the idea of a veteran, right-handed starter wouldn't hurt either. But power is what stands above all else. The Red Sox's roster, for the most part, is in a spot to contend in 2027, especially if they add a power bat. With that being said, there is some speculation that doesn't fit Boston's needs. For example, The Athletic's Jim Bowden connected Boston to two-time Gold Glove Award winner Mauricio Dubon.

"[Mauricio Dubon] is one of the best utility players in the game and he can play all over the infield and outfield," Bowden wrote. "This year, he hit .276 with 12 homers and 10 steals in 572 at-bats while playing 99 games in the outfield, 62 games at shortstop, eight games at third base and four games at second base. ... Best team fits: Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox. Contract prediction: 2 years, $16 million."

The Red Sox Don't Need Mauricio Dubon

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon (14) throws to first for an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dubon is a very good player, who actually began his professional baseball career in the Red Sox's organization. He was drafted in the 26th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by Boston and was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016. He made his big league debut in 2019 and has developed into a very good big leaguer. He's an eight-year big league veteran now and can play all over the diamond.

In 2026, he slashed .276/.321/.399 with 12 home runs, 73 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 153 games played. He can play all over the diamond, but Boston has a handful of guys who fit that description. If the Red Sox were to target someone like Dubon, they would actually add more logjams throughout the roster while not improving the power problem. His 12 home runs in 2026 actually were a career high. If the Red Sox are going to spend money this winter, it should be elsewhere.

Again, this isn't to say that Dubon isn't a good player. He certainly is. But this is the type of buzz that just doesn't fit Boston's current needs.