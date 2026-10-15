4 Internal Candidates to Solve Boston Red Sox's Power Problem

There's no denying what the Boston Red Sox's biggest need is this winter: more power in the lineup.

Boston finished the 2026 season with the 26th-most homers in baseball with just 163 across 162 games played in the regular season. Throughout the postseason, we've seen that homers don't necessarily mean that you will go far. The Cleveland Guardians are in the American League Championship Series, and yet they finished 27th in the league in homers. The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from knocking the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs, despite the fact that they finished the 2026 season tied for 28th in the league in homers.

Still, if there is an area for the Red Sox to improve, it would be power. Boston has the pitching to make a run and a deep lineup in general. More power would simply give the Red Sox an advantage. There are plenty of external pieces to watch to help, but also some internal pieces who could improve the Red Sox's homer numbers.

Here are four to watch.

Franklin Arias — Infielder

Franklin Arias watches WooSox teammates bat against Lehigh Valley August 4 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arias is the most intriguing, and obvious option, to help at some point. Arias is Boston's No. 1 overall prospect. He's also the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, behind just Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers. Arias hit 25 home runs, drove in 91 runs and had 28 doubles in 2026 in 117 games in Double-A and Triple-A. He's just 20 years old. He hasn't played in a big league game yet, so there's no way to know how he'll adjust. But at some point he'll help. If he can carry his momentum from Triple-A to the big leagues, Boston's lineup will be even better.

Adley Rutschman — Catcher

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutschman played in just 32 games in the regular season for the Red Sox and hit five home runs. His career high is 20 long balls, which he set back in 2023. Despite only playing in 32 regular season games for Boston, he hit more homers than Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez. A full season from him will surely help Boston's lineup.

Curtis Mead — Infielder

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) bats during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mead hit 17 home runs before being traded to Boston in 2026. But he played in just one game in Boston before getting hurt and missing the rest of the regular season. Mead will raise the floor of Boston's lineup simply by staying healthy.

Roman Anthony — Outfielder

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) runs out a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an obvious one. Anthony played in just 55 regular season games and hit five home runs. If he can stay healthy in 2026, this is a guy who has 25-plus home run power, at the very least.