Red Sox Starter's Free Agency Stock Is Soaring After 2 Years in Boston

The offseason is still young, but a member of the 2026 Boston Red Sox already is gaining steam as one of the more intriguing free agents available.

Lefty Patrick Sandoval, who spent the last two seasons as a member of the Red Sox organization, is a free agent and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported that he's gaining more steam than one would likely expect.

"Patrick Sandoval isn’t prominent in any outlet’s list of top free agents, including The Athletic’s," Sammon, Rosenthal and Woo wrote. "But just as he did in December 2024, Sandoval is again drawing interest beyond what one might expect from his track record, according to people familiar with his market. A sampling of people in the industry revealed several reasons. Sandoval, who turned 30 in October, is still relatively young. His surgery is behind him. His strikeout rate, even last season, was above league average. And before his surgery, it was well above."

Why Patrick Sandoval Is An Intriguing Free Agent

Sep 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval returned to the mound in 2026 as a member of the Red Sox after missing the entire 2025 season and a chunk of the 2024 campaign. The lefty made 15 appearances as a member of the Red Sox, including 13 starts, and logged a 5.12 ERA and a 73-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

So, why is he emerging as an intriguing free agent candidate? Well, it's arguably because of the fact that the price tag to sign him likely won't be expensive, but he has the upside to be at least a mid-rotation arm.

He's going to be another year removed from his injury when the 2027 season kicks off. Before the 2024 season, which is when he got hurt, he logged a 3.83 ERA from 2019 through 2023 across 91 total appearances, including 84 starts, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $2.38 million across one season. Sandoval unsurprisingly had some rust in 2026 in his return to the hill, but if he looks more like the version of himself that shined from 2019 through 2023 now that he's another year removed from getting hurt, his projected market value would be an absolute steal of a contract.

The price of pitching is only going up. Tarik Skubal is likely going to land a historic deal this winter and he won't be the only hurler who cashes in. If someone can improve the middle of the rotation by handing out a cheap deal, it would allow clubs to spend heavily elsewhere. Sandoval is still just 30 years old. There are reasons to believe he can return to form. It may not be in Boston, but someone is going to get a good value when he is signed.