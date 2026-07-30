Red Sox-Marlins Blockbuster Would Plug Catcher, Infield Holes

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, one team you should be watching ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is the Miami Marlins.

Trade rumors are flying all over the place across the league and the noise is intensifying. When it comes to Boston, Miami has been linked to the club multiple times at this point. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox have "come up in conversations" for Marlins All-Star infielder Otto Lopez.

ESPN's Jeff Passan took it further. He said Boston is "going big" ahead of the deadline and, of the options, Passan mentioned, threw out the idea of adding not just Lopez, but catcher Liam Hicks as well.

The Red Sox Need A Spark

Jul 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Liam Hicks (34) rounds past second base after hitting a triple against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Miami is open to dealing anyone but right-handers Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara," Passan wrote. "Boston could kill two birds with one stone and get a Lopez-Liam Hicks package, though with the amount of control for each — three more years for Lopez, four more for Hicks — the cost would be painful.

"Maybe it's Marcelo Mayer and pitching. Or perhaps the Red Sox, knowing that covering two vital positions in one fell swoop is a rare opportunity, center a package on shortstop wunderprospect Franklin Arias."

Lopez is a young infielder who is right-handed and is batting .329. There isn't much there not to like.

The idea of not only targeting him, but also going after Hicks as well would be a phenomenal move for Boston on paper. Reports have been surfacing for a few weeks at this point indicating that Boston is looking at catchers. Iván Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Shea Langeliers of the Athletics, and other catchers have been floated as fits.

Hicks would be up there among the best options. He's 27 years old and has years of team control left. Plus, he's slashing .279/.358/.435 with a .793 OPS, 14 homers and 60 RBIs in 97 games played.

If the Red Sox could somehow land Hicks and Lopez, that would give the Red Sox a righty bat it needs as well as the catcher of the future. It would cost a pretty penny to get a deal like this done, but it's something Boston should be thinking about, especially if the club is actually "going big."

Boston already has shown that it's going to be aggressive by going out and adding Curtis Mead. Now, it's time for more.