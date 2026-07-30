Iván Herrera Would Fix the Red Sox’s Biggest Roster Flaws

The Boston Red Sox have been among the teams looking for a new catcher before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and it sounds like there could be an option for the club over in the National League Central.

Initially, the big-name catchers tied to Boston were Shea Langeliers of the Athletics and Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jorge Castillo dropped another name that Boston reportedly has shown interest in: Iván Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"The Cardinals are willing to listen to offers on anybody on their big league roster not named Jordan Walker or JJ Wetherholt, sources told ESPN," Castillo wrote. "That includes veteran outfielder Lars Nootbaar and All-Star designated hitter/catcher Iván Herrera, who has drawn interest from at least the Yankees and Red Sox. "

The Red Sox Should Absolutely Try To Acquire Iván Herrera

Jul 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) and designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) walk back the dugout after ending the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have been among the most prominent teams in search of a catcher. The Yankees have also been in that discussion as well. This isn't even the first time this summer that the two American League East rivals have been linked to the same backstop.

The Red Sox and Cardinals are certainly familiar with one another, to say the least. Last year, the Red Sox acquired Steven Matz from the Cardinals before the 2025 trade deadline in exchange for Blaze Jordan. This past offseason, the Cardinals and Red Sox swung two separate deals that brought Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to Boston. The Red Sox and Cardinals were connected to each other after the Gray and Contreras deals with Brendan Donovan popping up as a fit for Boston as well.

Now, another Cardinals player is connected Boston and it makes a lot of sense.

Herrera is 26 years old and earned his first All-Star nod this season. If the Red Sox could land him, he would help to solve the club's need behind the plate and could see time as a designated hitter as well. This season, he has slashed .246/.365/.384 with a .749 OPS, 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 107 games played. Last year, he slashed .284/.373/.464 with 19 homers and 66 RBIs in 107 games played.

What makes him an even more enticing option is the fact that he's under team control through the 2029 season. So, if the Red Sox could poach him from St. Louis, they would have him for three more seasons.

Catcher is a position of need and the club also needs more right-handed pop, especially with Curtis Mead landing on the Injured List after his first game with the organization. Herrera would solve both needs. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Red Sox and Cardinals are familiar with one another in the trade market. There may not be a more perfect option out there for the Red Sox.