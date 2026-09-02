Red Sox to Promote 27-Year-Old Rookie to Replace Jedixson Páez

The Boston Red Sox shook things up on the roster on Tuesday with September now here and rosters expanding. On Wednesday, Boston had more work to do.

Boston promoted Jedixson Páez to the majors to make a spot start in place of Sonny Gray, who was pushed to the weekend to give him more rest. Now, Páez is heading back down to Triple-A. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Raymond Burgos is being promoted back up to the majors in his place.

"Raymond Burgos is expected to take Jedixson Paez’s roster spot as a long man in the bullpen, per sources," Cotillo wrote.

Raymond Burgos is expected to take Jedixson Paez’s roster spot as a long man in the bullpen, per sources. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 2, 2026

Raymond Burgos Is Back

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Raymond Burgos (79) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burgos has made four appearances for the Red Sox in the majors this season since Boston signed him from the Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League back in May. In Burgos' four appearances in the majors, he has logged a 5.84 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched. That doesn't sound great, but the ERA number is skewed by allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 29. Before that, he had a 2.70 ERA in his first three outings with Boston across his first 10 innings pitched for the club.

The lefty has pitched in 17 games for Triple-A Worcester as well this season, including 15 starts, and has a 5.14 ERA in 70 innings pitched. What he brings to the table is length out of the bullpen, which is very important right now. Boston's bullpen has gotten a lot of work over the last few days. On Tuesday specifically, the Red Sox only got 3 2/3 innings out of Páez. So, the Red Sox's bullpen was tasked with tossing 5 1/3 innings to get Boston through the contest.

Boston will wrap up its three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon and the club is going to need innings. Patrick Sandoval is getting the start. He hasn't tossed six innings in a start since Aug. 11. That was his only start this season with six innings or more in his nine starts in 2026. Innings is what Burgos brings to the table. And then when one of the Red Sox's other relievers gets healthy, like Justin Slaten, he's someone who can easily be sent down to the minors.

We're at a point in the MLB calendar when you're going to see a lot of moves in bullpens around baseball. It's a revolving door. These last few days have been an example for Boston.