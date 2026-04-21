Red Sox to Replace Injured Sonny Gray With 27-Year-Old Lefty

While the exact severity of Sonny Gray's hamstring injury hasn't been shared by the Boston Red Sox just yet, it sounds like an Injured List stint is coming on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gray left the Red Sox's win against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning. Fortunately, the Red Sox's bullpen held it together, for the most part, and Boston was able to come out on top, 8-6.

After the game, Gray noted that the hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game didn't feel like a "horrible thing."

“I can honestly say it doesn’t feel like it’s a horrible thing,” Gray said. “It’s just something that’s going to take however long it’s going to take to get right. I don’t know what that is right now."

Still, an Injured List stint is coming. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Monday that Gray is expected to be placed on the 15-Day Injured List on Tuesday. The current expectation is that Boston will promote Tyler Samaniego in his place.

The Red Sox Starter Will Miss Some Time

Apr 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"Red Sox starter Sonny Gray is hoping to avoid a lengthy absence after leaving Monday’s start with right hamstring tightness. He won’t, however, avoid the injured list," Cotillo wrote. "Boston will place Gray on the 15-day IL and recall left-handed reliever Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester before its series opener against the Yankees on Tuesday, sources told MassLive. For now, that’s the only roster move planned for Tuesday, though other machinations could come into play before first pitch at 6:45 p.m. ET."

The idea of promoting Samaniego over someone like Payton Tolle makes sense for the upcoming series against the New York Yankees. Boston will begin a three-game set against New York on Tuesday night and is expected to roll with Connelly Early, Ranger Suárez and Brayan Bello in the rotation throughout the series. Why promote Tolle right now if he isn't going to get a start? After the Yankees series, then things will get more interesting because Gray's spot in the rotation will come up quickly.

The Yankees are loaded with lefties. Samaniego has had success so far this season for Boston, despite appearing in just three games in the majors. The 27-year-old has yet to allow an earned run in the majors. So, the Red Sox lose Gray for roughly two weeks and will bring up a key bullpen arm at a time when they need as many relievers as possible.