Sonny Gray’s Next Steps, Replacement Option After Red Sox Exit

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Monday afternoon, but lost Sonny Gray early in the contest.

Gray got the start on Marathon Monday against the Detroit Tigers and was forced to exit in the third inning. After the game, it was shared that Gray is dealing with a hamstring injury. Gray has dealt with hamstring injuries in the past and the veteran hurler acknowledged that he doesn't think the injury is anything serious at this time, as transcribed by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“I can honestly say it doesn’t feel like it’s a horrible thing,” Gray said, as transcribed by Cotillo. “It’s just something that’s going to take however long it’s going to take to get right. I don’t know what that is right now. ...

The Red Sox Hurler Left Early On Monday

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"It’s something I had felt before. In the moment, I knew what it was. Knew that I needed to at least throw a warm-up pitch before I would feel comfortable continuing. When something like that happens, you start going, like, ‘Should I keep trying to pitch?"

Cotillo reported that Gray will undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning to see how severe the injury is.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe pointed out that when Gray had hamstring strains in 2022 and 2024, he missed between two and three weeks. If Gray needs to miss any time right now, the obvious answer for Boston would be to turn to Payton Tolle for a start or two, if Gray has a similar timeline as his previous hamstring injuries.

Tolle was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday for Triple-A Worcester. He has a 2-0 record for Triple-A Worcester so far this season and has a 3.00 ERA across 15 innings pitched. Tolle was in the mix for a job in the starting rotation throughout Spring Training, but didn't win one of the jobs out of camp. Tolle is the top starter down in Triple-A waiting for a shot in the majors. Neither Kutter Crawford nor Patrick Sandoval is ready to go for Boston.

In reality, the depth of the organization is getting thin. Crawford and Sandoval had their rehab stints paused. Johan Oviedo is on the Injured List. At the end of the day, the Red Sox are losing hurlers left and right and Gray is the latest to go down. Hopefully, this isn't a long-term thing. The best-case scenario would be no time missed, of course. But now we wait.